New Lisbon School District considering uses for $447,000 in relief funding

The New Lisbon School District is considering uses for COVID-19 relief funding after learning the district will receive $447,000 from the second round of grants.
New Lisbon is allotted to receive the funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER II Fund, following the signing of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act law on Dec. 27, 2020.
District Administrator Adam Englebretson said at a regular school board meeting May 10 that the district must use at least 20% of the funds, or about $89,400, to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“None of these are set in stone,” Englebretson said. “We’re just brainstorming ideas for what we can use the money for.”
Englebretson said a portion of the money could be used for salary and benefits for a new special education teacher, although the district will be hiring a new special education teacher whether the money goes towards the position or towards another area.
Calling the playground area a “strong area of need,” Englebretson said the district is getting quotes for replacing the rubber chips on the playground with a spray foam surface.
“The rubber chips laid (2.5 years ago) are now nonexistent in some instances,” Englebretson said. “The underlay is showing, kids are dragging in chips every day.”
Although the spray foam would be a more expensive solution than the about $50,000 to replace the chips, Englebretson said that in the long term the foam might be more efficient as it is guaranteed for 10 years.
Other uses suggested for the funding included installing ventilation on the high school gymnasium, removing the backup heating unit and installing a shelter and picnic tables on the concrete slab for an interactive learning area and lunch space, placing seating around the outside of the campus and updating the interactive smart-board technology used in some of the classrooms.
In other action, the board:
- Received an update on the search for a new elementary school principal after Mark Toelle announced his retirement. Toelle’s last day with the district will be Aug. 31. The district received 31 applications for the position, which was narrowed to seven candidates upon initial consideration and further narrowed to three candidates who received an interview May 10.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $274,178.65.
- Approved reorganizational positions. Colleen Woggon was selected as School Board President, Nancy Cowan as Vice President, Nancy Walker as Clerk and Kevin Weinshrott as Treasurer.
- Established the Juneau County Star-Times as the district’s official media and Royal Bank as the district’s depository.
