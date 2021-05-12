New Lisbon School District considering uses for $447,000 in relief funding

The New Lisbon School District is considering uses for COVID-19 relief funding after learning the district will receive $447,000 from the second round of grants.

New Lisbon is allotted to receive the funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER II Fund, following the signing of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act law on Dec. 27, 2020.

District Administrator Adam Englebretson said at a regular school board meeting May 10 that the district must use at least 20% of the funds, or about $89,400, to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“None of these are set in stone,” Englebretson said. “We’re just brainstorming ideas for what we can use the money for.”

Englebretson said a portion of the money could be used for salary and benefits for a new special education teacher, although the district will be hiring a new special education teacher whether the money goes towards the position or towards another area.

Calling the playground area a “strong area of need,” Englebretson said the district is getting quotes for replacing the rubber chips on the playground with a spray foam surface.