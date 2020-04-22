New Lisbon School District hires Mauston graduate Englebretson as superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New Lisbon School District has hired Mauston graduate Adam Englebretson as the new superintendent, replacing outgoing superintendent Dennis Birr at the close of the current school year.

The New Lisbon School Board chose Englebretson after a months’ long search that saw more than 30 candidates apply during two rounds of applications.

“He was easily my personal choice,” said Birr. “He has such a good perspective on education, on leadership, he understands working with people, he has good communication skills and will be a collaborative-type person. I’m really excited he’ll be the next person taking over for New Lisbon.”

The board received 24 applicants during the first round of applications, after which a select group was interviewed by Birr, the board, a community group and staff members. The board was unable to come to terms on a contract, and opened up the interview process for a second round which saw nine applicants apply. Due to COVID-19, the three applicants chosen to interview from the second round were interviewed only by Birr and the board.

“We were surprised how many good applicants there were,” Birr said. “All three interviews were really good choices, but Adam, to me, just stood head and shoulders above everyone else.”