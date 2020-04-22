New Lisbon School District hires Mauston graduate Englebretson as superintendent

New Lisbon School District has hired Mauston graduate Adam Englebretson as the new superintendent, replacing outgoing superintendent Dennis Birr at the close of the current school year.
The New Lisbon School Board chose Englebretson after a months’ long search that saw more than 30 candidates apply during two rounds of applications.
“He was easily my personal choice,” said Birr. “He has such a good perspective on education, on leadership, he understands working with people, he has good communication skills and will be a collaborative-type person. I’m really excited he’ll be the next person taking over for New Lisbon.”
The board received 24 applicants during the first round of applications, after which a select group was interviewed by Birr, the board, a community group and staff members. The board was unable to come to terms on a contract, and opened up the interview process for a second round which saw nine applicants apply. Due to COVID-19, the three applicants chosen to interview from the second round were interviewed only by Birr and the board.
“We were surprised how many good applicants there were,” Birr said. “All three interviews were really good choices, but Adam, to me, just stood head and shoulders above everyone else.”
Englebretson grew up in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School in 1997. He earned an undergraduate degree from UW-La Crosse with a double major in history and secondary education and a minor in political science. Englebretson then completed his Master’s Degree in educational leadership at UW-Milwaukee, and will finish his Doctorate in the spring of 2021.
“I worked at the New Lisbon pool growing up in high school and college, forming relationships with not only the coworkers but the families and kids in the district,” Englebretson said. “It’s exciting to return back to that area that was so welcoming to me. It’s a great opportunity to give back to the communities who helped shape who you are.”
Currently, Englebretson is the high school principal at Random Lake High School, where he has worked for the previous six years. He started his career as a social studies teacher in the Plymouth School District, then moved to the Clinton School District as an activities director and assistant principal, and then the Sheboygan School District as a principal of curriculum and instruction.
The board and Englebretson will meet on April 27 to discuss the current state of the district.
“This is kind of a unique year, it allows us some flexibility to allow us to be in multiple places virtually at the same time,” Englebretson said. “I don’t know, beyond my initial research… what their focus is right now, but certainly we want to continue with the things they’ve been working towards and continue building in a positive direction.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
