The New Lisbon Junior High and High School staff and students welcomed a new principal to the school Sept. 9.
Staff at the school interviewed candidates for the position Aug. 30, and brought the best candidates to the Board of Education meeting Sept. 3 for final interviews. The district hired Flambeau High School math teacher Mark Stamper Sept. 3 to fill the vacant principal position at the Junior/High School.
The position came open when Gary Syftestad took a principal position at Weston High School. Weston School District announced Syftestad as the new principal Aug. 15.
“My first day was (Sept. 9), there was a lot of information, and I met a lot of good people,” Stamper said. “Everyone was very positive and very nice to me, so I’m just look forward to getting to know everyone here within the next days and weeks as we go along.”
Stamper and his wife are originally from Westby. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse with a secondary math education degree, and then took a position at Barneveld High School in Barneveld.
After a year in Barneveld Stamper and his wife decided to move north, and he spent the next 23 years at Flambeau High School. While in Flambeau he taught math, served as head football coach for 20 years, and took on head baseball coach and athletic director responsibilities “for a while.”
“When I saw the posting I looked up and saw a referendum had passed, and had a new athletic facility going in, and I thought that really says a lot about the community and how they support the school,” Stamper said. “I thought that was pretty neat, so that told me this is going to be a good community to work in.”
Stamper says his family is excited about the move to New Lisbon. He has four children—two girls and two boys, and three granddaughters.
Initially, Stamper says he plans to take in the atmosphere at the school and avoid changing too much.
“At least for a while, I’m just going to try to figure out what New Lisbon does great, because right now everything I hear is good news about New Lisbon,” Stamper said. “So I’m going to take some time and figure out what it is that goes on here.”
