New Lisbon School District’s goal of improving both staff and student mental health resources got a large boost in the form of a $60,000 grant.
Ashley Baker presented the grant to the school board at an Oct. 14 school board meeting.
The grant is for $30,000 each in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. The district will work with Juneau County Department of Health Services and Innervisions Counseling as collaborating partners.
Baker said all staff would be trained in trauma sensitive schools, and the district is signed on through CESA 5 to get all staff external development.
“Every in service we have this year will focus on trauma sensitive training,” Baker said.
For training the district will work with internal coaches Baker and Rachel Morey, and an external coach, Rick Raatz.
Staff will support students through monthly student of concern meetings, with 4K and Kindergarten already underway. Each class will also have sensory tools to help support students.
“Every classroom has a few things students can use throughout the day… like fidget tools,” Baker said.
Baker said some of the money is going towards rejuvenation rooms for staff, with one room already up and running in the elementary school above the music room.
Student and facility updates
Elementary Principal Mark Toelle, middle/high school principal Mark Stamper, and District Administrator Dennis Birr provided updates to the board on the beginning month of school.
The third Friday pupil count for the district shows the district with 640 kids in all grades, a slight decrease from last year’s count of 656. Students in the 12th grade saw the largest decrease, going from 50 in 2018 to 27 in 2019. The 1st grade saw the highest increase in the number of students, going from 39 students in 2018 to 59 students in 2019. The district has a plus 29 differential for the year in open enrollment, with 117 students transferring in and 88 students out.
“The first part of the school year has went very well,” Toelle said. “But it also went very fast.”
Birr said work on the athletic fields is still underway, with the press box and blacktopping in progress.
“It feels like they’ve done as much as they can for the time being,” Birr said. “The athletic fields are weather dependent.”
Birr said he is pleased with the progress made thus far on the fields, and he is looking forward to the new fields opening.
“It’s not going to be high frills, but it’s going to be much, much improved,” Birr said.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved short term borrowing of up to $1.8 million at an interest rate of 1.99 percent from Royal Bank.
- Approved a trip for the high school choir and band to Dorian. The trip will take 10 students to a Sunday and Monday festival for juniors and seniors, with mini lessons with college faculty at Luther College and a concert both nights.
- Approved the hiring of a custodian to replace a custodian who left the district.
