New Lisbon schools to establish cheer team after years without

For the first time in a few years, New Lisbon will have a cheer team.
The Board of Education for the New Lisbon School District voted unanimously to approve the hiring of a cheer coach at a meeting Dec. 9.
“We have not had any cheer-leading at any level,” said Superintendent Dennis Birr in a brief to the board. “This year a group of (junior high) girls brought forward their desire to have a cheer team.”
Birr said the board needed a minimum of six students to agree to participate for the board to consider approval, which the girls met. One of the girls’ mother, Deb Strait, agreed to coach the team if the board approved. Strait’s position comes with a yearly salary of $600.
The board further approved the hiring of a new junior varsity girls’ basketball coach. Rhonda Cook was approved unanimously by the board. According to Birr, two candidates were interviewed for the position by Athletic Director Brad Bever, Junior/High School Principal Mark Stamper, and varsity coach Natasha Regan, with Cook the recommended option.
Members of the girls’ basketball team will receive new uniforms due to a donation by Jason Clark. Clark, the owner of Smokes on State in Mauston and the nephew of board vice president Tom Hopper, donated $2,400 for the new uniforms. The board approved the donation unanimously.
You have free articles remaining.
School updates
Stamper and Elementary School Principal Mark Toelle provided administrative updates to the board on events occurring throughout the month at each branch of the district.
At the elementary school, students will participate in two different Christmas concerts held Dec. 19. Pre-K through third grade will perform first, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym, followed by fourth through sixth grade band/vocal music performing at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
“The elementary Christmas concerts will be split as it was last year to accommodate the crowds,” Toelle said. “I can guarantee they will all be entertaining and well attended.”
In January the elementary school will hold a school wide spelling bee championship for grades six through eight. Toelle said the top six spellers for each grade level will advance to the regional championship, while the top two spellers for the school will qualify for the CESA 5 contest held Feb. 4 in Portage.
The high school made changes to the breakfast program starting Nov. 18, with students offer a “grab and go” second chance breakfast after the first block of classes.
“Studies show that hunger makes school harder. Hungry kids have more behavioral and emotional problems,” Stamper said. “Students who eat school breakfast have better attendance and are more likely to graduate. We made this change to see if we can get more participation.”
According to Stamper, the number of students participating in the breakfast program have improved since the school changed the program.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.