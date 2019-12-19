New Lisbon schools to establish cheer team after years without

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School updates

Stamper and Elementary School Principal Mark Toelle provided administrative updates to the board on events occurring throughout the month at each branch of the district.

At the elementary school, students will participate in two different Christmas concerts held Dec. 19. Pre-K through third grade will perform first, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym, followed by fourth through sixth grade band/vocal music performing at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

“The elementary Christmas concerts will be split as it was last year to accommodate the crowds,” Toelle said. “I can guarantee they will all be entertaining and well attended.”

In January the elementary school will hold a school wide spelling bee championship for grades six through eight. Toelle said the top six spellers for each grade level will advance to the regional championship, while the top two spellers for the school will qualify for the CESA 5 contest held Feb. 4 in Portage.

The high school made changes to the breakfast program starting Nov. 18, with students offer a “grab and go” second chance breakfast after the first block of classes.