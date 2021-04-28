New Lisbon shoots for archery range

A new archery range may be coming to New Lisbon following a push from Police Chief Kyle Walker.
Walker recommended the New Lisbon Common Council consider creating an archery range at the council’s April 20 meeting.
“Its minimal investment and another opportunity for constituents to enjoy themselves,” Walker said. “I’ve been using Mauston’s archery range… whenever (I am) down there there seems to be multiple people down there.”
Calling for a “safe area to practice,” Walker suggested the city could use the city-owned property behind Mill Haven Foods as a potential location. The location is “a couple hundred yards” from both the nearest residence and from Highway 12/16.
To minimize costs Walker explained that the excess dirt from the upcoming Bridge Street project could be dumped at the site and then crowned for a safe backstop. Those wishing to use the range would need to bring their own targets.
Members of the council were amenable to the idea, resolving to bring back an amendment to the current ordinance regarding archery at the May meeting. City ordinances prevent residents from practicing archery in their backyards.
Chicken ordinance
The council is moving forward with an ordinance allowing the keeping of chickens within city limits, with an amendment for allowing the slaughtering of chickens.
Under the ordinance, residents would be allowed to keep up to six chickens, with no roosters allowed. Fees for the chickens would be $75 initially, with an annual renewal fee of $30.
Previous discussions of the ordinance led to the city creating an ordinance which was modeled on similar ordinances from Mauston and La Crosse. Following a citizen’s request the council agreed to amend the language to remove a section prohibiting the slaughter of chickens.
Reorganization
As the first meeting following the April election, council members took part in reorganization. Although there were no new council members elected, all members of the currently elected council are required to vote on council offices and other functions.
- Marv Newlun was re-elected as council president.
- The Bank of Mauston was selected as the primary city depository.
- Mayoral appointments to committees was tabled.
- Meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month.
- The Juneau County Star-Times was selected as the official city newspaper.
- Newlun, Mayor Jacob Kallies and Clerk/Treasurer Lisa Vinz were selected as signatories.
