New Lisbon shoots for archery range

A new archery range may be coming to New Lisbon following a push from Police Chief Kyle Walker.

Walker recommended the New Lisbon Common Council consider creating an archery range at the council’s April 20 meeting.

“Its minimal investment and another opportunity for constituents to enjoy themselves,” Walker said. “I’ve been using Mauston’s archery range… whenever (I am) down there there seems to be multiple people down there.”

Calling for a “safe area to practice,” Walker suggested the city could use the city-owned property behind Mill Haven Foods as a potential location. The location is “a couple hundred yards” from both the nearest residence and from Highway 12/16.

To minimize costs Walker explained that the excess dirt from the upcoming Bridge Street project could be dumped at the site and then crowned for a safe backstop. Those wishing to use the range would need to bring their own targets.

Members of the council were amenable to the idea, resolving to bring back an amendment to the current ordinance regarding archery at the May meeting. City ordinances prevent residents from practicing archery in their backyards.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chicken ordinance