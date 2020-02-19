New Lisbon students to have spring break for first time in decades

Students in New Lisbon schools will have a spring break in the 2020-2021 school year for the first time in over 10 years.

The New Lisbon Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar at a meeting Feb. 10. Students will receive a four day spring break from Mar. 29 through April 1, with students also having off April 2 for Good Friday.

“It’s been decades since we’ve had a spring break,” said New Lisbon Superintendent Dennis Birr. “With so many kids going on the music trip with band and choir let’s try it this once, and if it works out, three years in our future, we’ll try again, and if it doesn’t we don’t.”

Students in the district participating in high school band and choir take an extended music trip once every three years. Birr said there are a significant number of students likely to participate in the trip, which makes it inefficient to have classes during a period when those students will need to make up the missed class work.

“A poll I took about 6-7 years ago showed marginal support for a spring break,” Birr said in a document distributed to members of the board. “But last spring at least 50% of staff felt it would be appropriate to have one every three years and connect it with the music trip, which is also every three years.”