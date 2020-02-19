New Lisbon students to have spring break for first time in decades

Students in New Lisbon schools will have a spring break in the 2020-2021 school year for the first time in over 10 years.
The New Lisbon Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar at a meeting Feb. 10. Students will receive a four day spring break from Mar. 29 through April 1, with students also having off April 2 for Good Friday.
“It’s been decades since we’ve had a spring break,” said New Lisbon Superintendent Dennis Birr. “With so many kids going on the music trip with band and choir let’s try it this once, and if it works out, three years in our future, we’ll try again, and if it doesn’t we don’t.”
Students in the district participating in high school band and choir take an extended music trip once every three years. Birr said there are a significant number of students likely to participate in the trip, which makes it inefficient to have classes during a period when those students will need to make up the missed class work.
“A poll I took about 6-7 years ago showed marginal support for a spring break,” Birr said in a document distributed to members of the board. “But last spring at least 50% of staff felt it would be appropriate to have one every three years and connect it with the music trip, which is also every three years.”
To make up for the additional days off during spring break, students will not have the day after Easter off. Students had two days off in February 2020, but will only have one in February 2021, and students had Memorial Day and one other day off in May 2020, but will only have Memorial Day off in May 2021. The total number of school days in 2020-2021 is set at 175, a reduction of one from the previous year.
“That still leaves over 6 days’ worth of hours of school over the number needed,” Birr said. “There has been a trend towards schools holding less student days since the state required hours of instruction, not days.”
In a quirk of the calendar due to the late Labor Day in 2021, the school year in 2021 will start before Labor Day. Labor Day is Sept. 7, while school begins on Sept. 1. Unlike neighboring states Michigan and Minnesota, Wisconsin does not have a law requiring school to start after Labor Day unless a waiver is sought. September 1 is the earliest schools can legally start in Wisconsin absent a waiver.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board approved the resignation of Christina Becker, who taught elementary music part time for five and a half years. Becker is taking a full time position in Necedah School District.
The district has posted for the empty position, but has not yet found a long term replacement.
“We have not been able to find someone certified in music, but we have a long term sub to handle it through May,” Birr said. “In the past it’s been a difficult position for us to fill.”
The district also approved the hiring of Ben Morey as a Junior High Wrestling Coach, and approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $286,774.56.
