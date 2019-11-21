Starting June 30, 2020, the New Lisbon School District will have a new superintendent for the first time in over nine years.
New Lisbon Schools Superintendent Dennis Birr announced his impending retirement to the New Lisbon Board of Education during a meeting Nov. 12.
In his resignation letter to the board, Birr called serving the district an “honor.”
“I am thankful for the nine-plus years that I will have served the district and that you took a chance on me in 2011,” Birr said. “I appreciate the support, advice and wisdom that you and past board members have given me. You, the staff and the community have made me feel that New Lisbon was my second home.”
According to Birr, he had been thinking about retiring “for a while,” and decided to announce his decision early in the school year to allow the district plenty of time to find a replacement for next school year. Birr will officially retire on June 30,2020.
“There’s a time to retire, a time to move on in your lives,” Birr said. “And this feels like the right time to retire.”
Birr said he will likely work part-time with Baird School Financial Services following his retirement, where he can help schools with their finances.
The district will begin its search for a new superintendent within the next few weeks. On Dec. 10, the board plans to post the position, with applications due by Jan. 10, 2020. Birr says the board will hopefully have a decision made on the new superintendent by the February 2020 school board meeting.
Birr says the ideal candidate for the position will be able to fill the roles of superintendent and business manager, since he filled both of those roles for the district over the last nine years.
“Other than that, we’re just looking for the best fit for the New Lisbon community,” Birr said.
In other action before the board, the board:
- Noted Colleen Woggon and Tom Hopper, President and Vice President of the Board of Education, respectively, will be up for re-election during the next election cycle.
- Approved the payment of invoices in the amount of $296,304.43.
- Approved the hiring of Natasha Regan as a new Junior Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach.
- Approved the hiring of Jim Artz as a new Junior High Girls’ Basketball Coach.
