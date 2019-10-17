Wine and beer lovers in New Lisbon are getting their turn to join in the fun, as the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first ever Wine and Beer Walk.
Held from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at various locations in downtown New Lisbon, the wine and beer walk will start at New Lisbon’s own Burr Oak Winery, N5873 Highway 12 and 16, New Lisbon. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with participants receiving a gift basket, map, glasses, and a sample of Burr Oak Winery’s wine. Once registered, participants will head into town to visit each of the other stops.
“We’re really excited about it,” said New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce Executive Secretary Jessica Bilski. “We’re going to have 11 stops, and those stops will highlight 19 local businesses.”
At each stop, patrons will have the chance to sample either a wine or beer, along with snacks. Stops include A Cut Above, Burr Oak Winery, Hardware Hank, Jared Roeker Agency: American Family Insurance and Silver Star Health, Jossabean Sweets, Kelly’s Bar and Grill, Leer Inc., Little Cottage, Opal and Amethyst Nail Salon, The Game Room/Fun Company, and Tricor Insurance.
Food and drink providers without their own stop, but who are providing either wine, beer, or snacks at one of the other locations, include Black and White Catering, Shipwreck, Buckhorn Grill and Bar, Opera House Pizza, Oops! Saloon, and Bavarian Hog House.
“We were looking for a fun fundraiser that gets the community involved,” Bilski said. “It gets people into businesses they might be too busy to get into at other times, when they’re going somewhere and they might just drive by.”
Proceeds from the wine and beer walk will go towards the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, and will be used to promote the area and local businesses.
The wine and beer walk is scheduled for rain or shine. The chamber made 150 tickets available for the event, with tickets selling out quickly at a price of $20 per ticket. Bilski said that if the event is successful, the chamber is likely to host another event next year.
For more information, visit the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call 608-562-3555.
