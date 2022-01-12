New Lisbon voters to decide on $1 mil/year operational referendum for school district

Voters in New Lisbon will determine if the New Lisbon School District can exceed their revenue limit by $1 million per year for four years after the district’s board of education approved a referendum resolution.
Members of the New Lisbon Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the referendum resolution, which will start with the 2022-2023 school year at a meeting of the board Jan. 10.
District Administrator Adam Englebretson said the referendum would cover several areas, focusing on maintenance, safety and security, educational environment and operations. Among the items the referendum funds would be used for are the replacement of rooftop units that are over 20 years old, simultaneous roof repairs, parking lot improvements, replacement flooring and tech upgrades.
Englebretson said sections of the roof are “at expected lifespans” and “weathering in some areas is causing structural damage.” The flooring which would be replaced if the referendum passed was originally replaced following the 1998 referendum.
“We stretched the use of 10-year commercial carpet to 22 years,” Englebretson said.
Sections of the parking lot improvement would be completed in conjunction with the city of New Lisbon, and tech upgrades would include interactive instructional panels and teacher instructional devices.
In introducing the resolution Englebretson pointed out the district received “excellent state report card scores,” with the district meeting or exceeding expectations for each school. He also highlighted that the district has a nine to one teacher to student ratio, and the referendum would allow the district to expand college credit opportunities and “attract and retain the highest quality staff.”
The district’s current portion of the mill rate is at its lowest point in 17 years at $8.20 per $1,000 of assessed value, with the peak at $10.97 per $1,000 of assessed value. Englebretson said the district was able to prepay existing debt from a previous referendum, saving taxpayers $97,000 in interest, and will complete the athletic facility referendum four years earlier than expected.
A previous operational referendum passed in 2018 expires this year, which allowed the district to exceed the revenue limit by $525,000 per year for four years. The funds from that referendum went towards maintenance and operations, with the district adding security cameras, replacing kitchen coolers and freezers, and performing repairs on rooftop areas.
Substitute wage increases
Members of the New Lisbon Board of Education voted to approve wage increases for substitute teachers and support staff, bringing the district below the conference average for substitute pay to above the conference average.
Substitute teachers in the district currently receive $14 per hour, or $108 per day, under the wage scale. The new wage scale will increase substitute teacher pay to $15 per hour, or $120 per day, which is above the conference average.
“We’re hoping that will encourage people to come here and sub more often in this school district,” Englebretson said.
Under the new wage scale support staff will receive $13 per hour for substitute work, a move Englebretson said is “again to encourage people to come and substitute in the school district of New Lisbon.” Support staff were previously paid $12.25 per hour, while the conference average was $12.77 per hour.
Teachers in the district who substitute for other staff who are absent at the district will receive $20 per hour under the new scale.
“We’re the only school in the conference that does not compensate teachers for subbing for other staff that are out,” Englebretson said.
The conference average compensation for teachers in a district subbing for teachers in the same district is $18.87 per hour.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved the hiring of an elementary custodian.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $427,545.33.
- Approved open enrollment caps for regular education and special education students.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.