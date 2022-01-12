New Lisbon voters to decide on $1 mil/year operational referendum for school district

Substitute teachers in the district currently receive $14 per hour, or $108 per day, under the wage scale. The new wage scale will increase substitute teacher pay to $15 per hour, or $120 per day, which is above the conference average.

“We’re hoping that will encourage people to come here and sub more often in this school district,” Englebretson said.

Under the new wage scale support staff will receive $13 per hour for substitute work, a move Englebretson said is “again to encourage people to come and substitute in the school district of New Lisbon.” Support staff were previously paid $12.25 per hour, while the conference average was $12.77 per hour.

Teachers in the district who substitute for other staff who are absent at the district will receive $20 per hour under the new scale.

“We’re the only school in the conference that does not compensate teachers for subbing for other staff that are out,” Englebretson said.

The conference average compensation for teachers in a district subbing for teachers in the same district is $18.87 per hour.

Other action

In other action before the board, the board:

Approved the hiring of an elementary custodian.

Approved vouchers in the amount of $427,545.33.

Approved open enrollment caps for regular education and special education students.

