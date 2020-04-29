New Lisbon's Riverside Campground opening delayed during 'Safer at Home'

Under the order, campgrounds will remain closed through at least May 14, and campgrounds are prohibited from taking new reservations for dates before June 1. Existing reservations between May 15 and May 31 are not effected yet, but may be canceled if the order is extended.

“It’s one of those things where we may not like it, but we have to abide by it, and I think if they’re already there camping we’ll have to give them notice,” Kallies said.

Some campers already at the campground called into the meeting to voice concerns and ask questions about the decision to council members.

“Nobody has been gathered in groups of nine or more,” said Ken Olson, who was camping in the permanent section of the campground. “We’re all older people here, we don’t have any children, so we don’t need the playground open.”

Nancy Olson asked about reimbursement of fees for the part of the summer the campground is closed. Kallies said the decision on fees will be left to the parks committee.