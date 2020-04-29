New Lisbon's Riverside Campground opening delayed during 'Safer at Home'

Campers who make campgrounds in Juneau County their summer residence or who want to visit for a weekend will need to wait, after the Juneau County Health Department issued an order keeping campgrounds closed and the New Lisbon Common Council voted to delay the opening of Riverside Campground.
New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies and the New Lisbon Common Council voted during a meeting April 21 to delay the opening of Riverside Campground until after May 14. The vote follows the direction issued by Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich, who directed the delay of all campground openings in the county in alignment with Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.
“The County Health Officer is who makes the determination of which campgrounds can open or not,” said Kallies. “There’s really not much we can do about it. If the Juneau County health officer says it’s closed, it’s closed.”
Dederich and the Juneau County Health Department issued the delay in a joint order with Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department on April 22.
“To ensure state and local guidance for COVID-19 measures are being followed and protect the safety of employees, visitors and community members, Juneau County is delaying the opening of all campgrounds,” the order states. “The order does not prohibit individuals from residing at the campground as their primary home or residence.”
Under the order, campgrounds will remain closed through at least May 14, and campgrounds are prohibited from taking new reservations for dates before June 1. Existing reservations between May 15 and May 31 are not effected yet, but may be canceled if the order is extended.
“It’s one of those things where we may not like it, but we have to abide by it, and I think if they’re already there camping we’ll have to give them notice,” Kallies said.
Some campers already at the campground called into the meeting to voice concerns and ask questions about the decision to council members.
“Nobody has been gathered in groups of nine or more,” said Ken Olson, who was camping in the permanent section of the campground. “We’re all older people here, we don’t have any children, so we don’t need the playground open.”
Nancy Olson asked about reimbursement of fees for the part of the summer the campground is closed. Kallies said the decision on fees will be left to the parks committee.
“Even if you primarily live there during the summer, if you have another residence you have to return to home,” Kallies said. “I looked at a way to get you guys to be able to stay there, and I looked for a way for it to stay open, because I think people are going to go stir-crazy staying at home… If we don’t comply with them we’re going to be in trouble with the county ourselves.”
The council voted unanimously to delay the opening of the campground.
Other action
In other action at the meeting, the council:
- Selected Marv Newlan as council president.
- Voted to continue using the Bank of Mauston as the city depository.
- Voted to continue using the Juneau County Star-Times as the city’s official newspaper.
- Voted to keep the same meeting dates and times for the current year.
