Prairie Flower Beads owner Rita Briant says almost every time she drives past Goodyear Park, she sees children or young adults skateboarding and can't help but smile.
With a newly awarded matching grant of up to $25,000, the Portage Family Skate Park looks to double down on all donations to the family-friendly park and upgrade the facility itself by entering phase two of the building project.
"This is amazing news," Portage Skate Park President Kyle Little said. "It's a safe environment for everybody. The community wants it. The community needs it."
Every dollar raised since July 1 will be matched to the penny by the Edward C. Lenz and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust after the advisory board on July 12 awarded the matching grant to the nonprofit organization.
The Portage Family Skate Park has already raised $105,000 toward phase two of the project. Because the grant will now double all donations, the nonprofit organization only needs to raise $25,000 more to meet its goal of $155,000 to begin building new ramps and equipment next summer.
Little said he hopes the Portage Family Skate Park can also offer classes in the future.
In a letter dated July 12, Jesse Spankowski, secretary of the advisory board, informed Little his nonprofit had been awarded the matching grant.
"The board pretty much universally agreed that anytime anyone drives by, it's been used, and it's been a good thing for the community," Spankowski said.
Briant said before the skate park was built in 2016, kids would skateboard outside the public library and receive tickets or be at risk of getting hit by passing cars. She said having a dedicated skate park has changed that.
"They have a place to go. They have a destination. If we make it bigger, it will be better," said Briant, who is treasurer for the skate park organization.
People of all ages from around Wisconsin and even other states visit the skate park daily, Little said. He wants to accommodate as many people as possible. He said the park attracts as many as 1,000 people every summer.
"The biggest complaint we get is it's too small," Little said. "We're a one-stop hub."
Cindy Seubert, who owns Seubert Family Dentistry downtown, said the business has pledged to donate $2,500 to the park. That money will now be effectively doubled.
She said any developments in town and attracting more families to the local parks are beneficial to the local community and its economy.
"We just want to do our part," Seubert said.
Between the splash pad and the skate ramps at Goodyear Park, Little said families have a safe, clean and fun destination to go that serves people of all ages.
Little said community donors can see every day where their money is going when they donate to the park, which will be a place for future generations to gather.
He said building the skate park could not have been possible without many local donors who have supported the project since its inception.
"Portage is moving forward, we're not looking back," Little said.
