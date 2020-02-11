New multi-family housing development planned for Mayville

MAYVILLE — A new housing development is in the works in Mayville.

The Mayville Common Council unanimously voted to rezone a seven-acre property off Dayton Street from single-family to multi-family to help make way for a new housing complex.

The property, owned by the Frings family, is in the 1200 block of Dayton Street in between Mary Street and Brookside Drive and near existing multi-family development. Rachel Forster was absent and Gene Frings abstained because he owns the property.

Tom Baade with the Integris project management firm said the plan is to have two-story units with garages for rental with an estimated 30-60 units and 6-12 families per building. There would be one one road entrance off Dayton Street. The buildings would be arranged in a U-shape and keep greenery space in the development.

There are not exact designs yet for the proposed project and further study is needed to figure out the details. Baade said the earliest they could break ground would in the fall.

"This gives them the latitude to do something that fits in the area" said council member Bob Smith.