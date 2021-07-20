New name with popular menu for Portage restaurant

The Graham Drug Company building is being honored on DeWitt Street with a nod to the year the building opened.

1873 Grille launched July 1 with a familiar owner, Kelly Bellmore. For about 10 years Bellmore ran the Corner Pocket Bar & Grill with her father, Mark. Now Kelly is the sole owner but continues to use the formula that has worked for the business for over a decade.

“We are making a few minor changes but nothing big,” Bellmore said. “We are sticking with what makes us successful and a community meeting place.”

Bellmore said the menu will remain the same.

“We will still smoke our own pork, ribs and chicken,” Bellmore said. “We will continue to serve a nice variety of options for customers.”

Bellmore said one of the favorite menu items of customers is the Hangover Burger.

“The Hangover Burger is an angus burger with mac and cheese with sriracha sauce, bacon, fried onions and a fried egg on top,” Bellmore said.

The Corner Pocket Bar & Grill opened in 2010. Kelly said her father has reached retirement age and has stepped back from operations of 1873 Grille.

