Beaver Dam's biggest Father's Day event is in need of a new organizer.
Cheese Wheel, the automotive charity organization that has put together the June car show at Swan City Park since 2012, announced Thursday it is exiting the show. Every Father's Day, car enthusiasts fill the park to show off their rides. The Beaver Dam Police Association previously organized the show, Cheese Wheel said.
“This decision was one our team struggled with for the last couple of years and it comes with a heavy heart,” said Aaron Guell, the president of Cheese Wheel, said in a statement.
He said the organization's charitable event portfolio has grown over the years and Cheese Wheel decided to shift focus.
“Our hope is the car show continues on into the future under new leadership that shows they are determined to continue its long-running success," said Brian Apple, the vice president of Cheese Wheel, in a statement. "We want to support the transition of the Swan City Car Show by training the new group or business on how to prepare and run day-of."
Mick Fischer of Beaver Dam helped found the car show 26 years ago. He said he would hate to see it go by the wayside.
"Hopefully we can come up with an organization locally that wants to commit the time and energy it takes to put the show on," he said. "It takes quite a bit."
Cheese Wheel started in 2005 in Beaver Dam as a volunteer organization and has generated over $100,000 for charity through automobile-themed events.
You have free articles remaining.
Other than the car show at Swan City Park, its events includes the Cheese Wheel 450, the Cheese Freeze Competition Rally and the Subaru FL4TFEST.
The organization is encouraging past sponsors, volunteers and participants to support efforts to find new leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)