There was no discussion and a unanimous vote of 6-0 when the Portage Common Council approved Toby Monogue as parks and recreation manager Thursday.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said Monogue, the former parks and recreation director for the town of Mukwonago in Waukesha County, was one of five final candidates interviewed by a committee of local officials. There were 15 original applicants.
“He comes with a good wealth of experience, a lot of the attributes we’re looking for and a lot of the skills as well,” Murphy said.
Monogue worked for the town of Mukwonago for 18 years. Mayor Rick Dodd said Monogue recently left the position when his wife, Dana, accepted the job of Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District superintendent. Murphy said Portage officials worked with Monogue to provide benefits similar to those he left behind.
“We tried to match up some of his salary and leave requirements so he’s not starting over from scratch again,” Murphy said.
While city employees generally receive 10 days of paid leave after their first year with the city, Monogue will be granted 15 days immediately. If he were to be terminated during or at the end of his probationary period, he will be required to reimburse the city for any time used. He also was granted 80 hours of sick leave.
Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Brian Zirbes, board member Tim Haak, Mike Hurd, Dodd and Murphy interviewed five candidates July 16. All had education and work background in the oversight of parks and recreation matters. The final five candidates were Tom Barnes, the parks and recreation director of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Curt Erickson, recreation director for the village of Maple Bluff; Joleen Stinson, the village of DeForest parks and natural resources supervisor; Kristen Gress of Portage; and Monogue.
The committee also received input from Recreation Coordinator Mike Percy regarding the potential hires.
Dodd said members of the hiring committee took notes during interviews and later ranked the candidates 1 through 5, with the lowest number reflecting who they felt would be best for the city. Monogue received the lowest number among them, and it was “as simple as that,” Dodd said.
Monogue will begin Aug. 5, pending results of a drug test. He already successfully completed a background check and a physical, Murphy said. Monogue will be employed on a probationary basis for six months at a starting salary of $61,800.
After a performance evaluation in February, he will then likely receive an annual salary of $63,000. As part of the terms, Monogue also will be eligible for a cost of living wage increase in January 2021 as approved by council members for city staff.
Dodd said Monogue seemed excited to begin the job, scheduling physical appointments just one day after he was notified of the committee’s choice.
“He’s got 18 years and he’s built up that position,” Dodd said, adding Monogue will do a good job for the city.
Monogue replaces departing manager Dan Kremer, who left the city about two months ago. Kremer accepted a position June 26 with the city of Stevens Point as parks and recreation director. He served as Portage parks and recreation manager for six years.
Council members Allan Radant, Eric Shimpach, Dennis Nachreiner, Doug Klapper, Rita Maas and Jeffrey Monfort voted for Monogue’s employment. Mark Hahn, Mike Charles and Martin Havlovic were absent.
