 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New pedestrian bridge construction approved in Beaver Dam
0 comments
alert top story

New pedestrian bridge construction approved in Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Construction is set to begin on a new pedestrian bridge across the river in downtown Beaver Dam.

On Monday, the Common Council approved a contract with Janke General Contractors of Athens for $253,338 to construct the new pedestrian bridge, which will be near the Watermark, 209 S. Center St., using funds in the engineering department capital improvements account. The bridge is considered part of the broader South Spring Street reconstruction project. The city received a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation that partially covers the bridge and partially covers the road work.

Downtown celebrates Earth Day: Annual Beaver Dam even set for April 24

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The road work, which would reconstruct the downtown portion of South Spring, was delayed to next year after bids came in about $1 million higher than expected. Council President Cris Olson noted the grant funding includes the construction of the new bridge, and the city has five years to complete the full project and receive the grant. The grant itself was focused on projects with different forms of transportation.

Jack Yuds, Ken Anderson and Mick Fischer voted no on the bridge.

The council also approved a contract with Forest Landscaping and Construction of Lake Mills for $519,385 to fund improvements of Rotary Park and South Tower Parking Lot, including an accessible sidewalk to the river edge and a kayak launch. The project will use funds in the downtown rejuvenation account.

The vote to approve was unanimous.

+18 Beaver Dam's Farmers Market enters a new era at new location

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casteel-Hudler, Amanda Dawn
Obituaries

Casteel-Hudler, Amanda Dawn

NEW LISBON—Amanda Dawn Casteel-Hudler, age 29, of New Lisbon, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Amanda was bor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News