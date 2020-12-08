New possibilities emerge for new DPW facility in Beaver Dam

The city of Beaver Dam is exploring more options for a future relocation of the public works building.

Mayor Becky Glewen told the Common Council Monday that city officials are looking at two existing buildings as part of the relocation project, including the former Nancy's Notions warehouse and another unidentified space the city recently became aware was available. Glewen said the council will receive an update in the coming weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City officials say the current department of public works building on South Center Street is outdated, inefficient and unsafe, so the city is looking for a replacement as identified in a space needs study in the 2000s. The council has discussed a proposal to build a new facility on the city's north side that could ring in between $10 million and $13 million, to be paid for through borrowing.

The council decided to postpone discussion of building a new facility until after the city completed the budget process in November. A motion to have a referendum on a new facility was voted down in October. The projected tax impact on an entirely new building at the time was $60 on the value of a $100,000 home.

The Common Council approved a funding plan in October for major projects in 2021 including roads and park improvements.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.