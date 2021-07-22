New priest takes lead at SKD: Fr. Will to guide area faithful

The Rev. Will Arnold is the new pastor at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam, following the departure of the Rev. Michael Erwin on June 15.

Arnold had planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and to become a police officer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He felt a calling to ministry however, and was soon after enrolled in the nearby St. Francis Seminary. His parents live in Brookfield and he has a brother and four sisters – all living in suburban Milwaukee. He has 10 nieces and nephews.

The family was very supportive of his career choice. His first posting was as associate pastor at Christ King and St. Bernard parishes in Wauwatosa.

“I grew up at St. Bernard’s, but never thought I’d go back there,” he said. “I never thought about being a priest growing up. By the time I was a senior in college I saw a lot of growth in my personal faith and developed an idea of what God wanted for my life. Family and friends encouraged me as well, leading me on the path that brings me to where I am today.”

He was ordained a priest in the Milwaukee Archdiocese in May 2018.