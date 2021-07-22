New priest takes lead at SKD: Fr. Will to guide area faithful

The Rev. Will Arnold is the new pastor at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam, following the departure of the Rev. Michael Erwin on June 15.
Arnold had planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and to become a police officer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He felt a calling to ministry however, and was soon after enrolled in the nearby St. Francis Seminary. His parents live in Brookfield and he has a brother and four sisters – all living in suburban Milwaukee. He has 10 nieces and nephews.
The family was very supportive of his career choice. His first posting was as associate pastor at Christ King and St. Bernard parishes in Wauwatosa.
“I grew up at St. Bernard’s, but never thought I’d go back there,” he said. “I never thought about being a priest growing up. By the time I was a senior in college I saw a lot of growth in my personal faith and developed an idea of what God wanted for my life. Family and friends encouraged me as well, leading me on the path that brings me to where I am today.”
He was ordained a priest in the Milwaukee Archdiocese in May 2018.
He is jumping from two parishes to four. In his current role he also ministers to St. Columbkille in Elba, St. John the Baptist in Clyman and Holy Family in Reeseville.
Not to mention St. Katharine Drexel School, with a rapidly growing kindergarten through eighth grade enrollment in Beaver Dam.
There are approximately 1,200 families in the congregation.
He said that a Catholic education is “key and necessary” in growing the faith in young people who will continue to practice their religion after graduation.
“I have found it is fairly manageable so far,” he said. “The staff here is excellent and that’s what a pastor is pretty much bound to do – to delegate to a solid core of staff and volunteers to pick up a lot of the actual work, and to lead when necessary or asked to do so.”
He added, “Over the past four or five weeks I’ve been learning a lot, but my primary concern is the people who are here present – to give them the tools and what they need to live holy lives and to live their faith very actively as well. We also want to continue to grow the parish.”
Arnold is aware of many in the parish who provide assistance to others as part of their faith, including those of many faiths who volunteer at the new St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, its food pantry and other outreaches.
He is technically called an “administrator,” with the assistance of Associate Pastor, the Rev. Sergio Lizama.
“In God’s time things will fall into place,” he said. “We develop a plan and allow it to unfold. It takes time. It takes patience and it takes confidence, but if we’re focused in our mission things are going to be fine.”
His impressions thus far are notably positive.
“My greatest impression so far is a spirit of generosity and welcome and putting themselves out there and asking how they can help,” he said. “It’s a very different environment from Milwaukee, but I get the sense that people know each and are looking out for each other. Thus far I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of people who have a very good spirit of welcoming others into their lives. I appreciate that especially from my parishioners, but overall in the community.”
He says there are also a lot of go-getters who are eager to do things and become involved.
“There’s very much a strong sense of giving back to others no matter who they are in their lives. That gives me a lot of optimism for the future working here and becoming a part of that.”