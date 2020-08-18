New Reedsburg restaurant owners strive, adapt through COVID-19 pandemic

Benn Trodahl had just fulfilled his dream of owning his own business when he purchased Reedsburg's Deli Bean Café from its previous owners in February. Not even one month later, he was met with a challenge no business owner saw coming when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated around the nation.
Immediately, the 31-year-old Wonewoc resident felt a sense of hopelessness when the Safer at Home order went into effect to slow the virus’ spread, shutting down restaurants to dine in-service and only allowed to serve take out.
“There was definitely a hopeless feeling,” Trodahl said. “How do you plan for that? I’ve been thinking about doing this, owning a restaurant, my whole life and that’s just not on the radar.”
While it was a stressful time, Trodahl said giving up was not an option. The business quickly adapted with conducting take-out orders through phone, setting up an online ordering system through the Toast Takeout app, creating a contact-less pick up method and posting daily specials on the cafe's Facebook page, methods still implemented by the cafe.
Trodahl said the city provided the business a $5,000 emergency loan and the chamber gave a $500 grant, which helped the business stay afloat.
Calabria Pizza and Pasta Owners William and Rosanne Paukstat had just signed the papers in February to take over the Reedsburg restaurant April 1. The new owners didn’t qualify for any of the government assistance issued from the CARES Act or the Payment Protection Program, so it was up to themselves to try to make it work financially.
The Paukstat’s kept their other jobs during the Safer at Home order to make sure they had enough money to stay on top of personal and business expenses, putting in well over 12 hours a day. William Paukstat also helped with deliveries, about 30 per night, about the same as its usual orders with dine-in service.
“The community stayed behind us quite a bit,” he said. “We’d have 46 tickets in a night and two-thirds of them were deliveries.”
“The deliveries and to-go (orders) is what kept us afloat,” Rosanne Paukstat said.
Both no longer work their other jobs and now dedicate themselves full time to managing the restaurant.
Besides dealing with the financial stress, there was also managing the day to day tasks with owning a restaurant. William Paukstat said a broken pizza cooling prep table, pizza oven and even a can opener had to be replaced. Some of those items were purchased at auctions, mainly full of used items from other businesses around the Midwest that closed shop for good due to the pandemic.
“It’s sad to say but it’s actually been keeping us going,” William Paukstat said of the auctions.
At Deli Bean Café, sales slowed down by a third during the two months the order was in effect. Those sales at the café have since picked back up, mainly with carry out orders.
Prior to the pandemic, the café had a ratio of four dine-in orders to one carry out, Trodahl said. Now its four carry out orders to one person dining in. The senior citizen population isn’t seen as much for dine in-service, he said. Dine in for Calabria’s is starting to recover, the Paukstat’s said July 25.
Trodahl said Aug. 17 the café is past survival mode. But, he still thinks about the future, mainly if another order shuts his business down again and the public fear it could create.
Community support and looking forward
For both restaurants, the community support made a difference and still does as people still continue to grapple with the pandemic at the local and national level.
Trodahl said regular customers purchased a coffee or food item on their way to work, bought gift cards and local manufacturing companies placed large food orders for their employees during the Safer at Home order. He said a Good Samaritan recently gave $500 for the food pantry to purchase $25 gift cards from the café to give to residents that use the pantry. Calabria’s also had some gift card purchases from the donation, Rosanne Paukstat said.
When Calabria’s reopened in May following the Safer at Home order being overturned, the restaurant has expanded its staff to 14. Calabria’s will expand its hours to a include a breakfast menu and incorporate other food items when it reopens after closing temporarily for a week for a family wedding. A grand opening will be held Aug. 21-22 to celebrate the occasion.
Both businesses are taking several precautions for social distancing, cleanliness, not leaving condiments on tables and encouraging carry out for those who don’t feel safe dining in. Calabria’s is also telling staff to stay home if sick and get tested if showing symptoms of the virus.
Rosanne Paukstat will let customers walking into the restaurant know if there is a large group of people present so customers can decide if they want to stay or go elsewhere. Hand sanitizer is also available and a contact-less and curbside delivery method is available upon request.
“We try to go with people’s comfort level too,” she said.
Despite the bumpy start to a new chapter in life, the owners of both businesses are keeping their head up, hoping better times are ahead. Trodahl said he’s looking at the bigger picture of the pandemic, taking everything as it comes one day at a time while also focusing on the long term.
“If it’s a bad year, it’s a bad year,” he said. “I’m hopefully here for 35 more. The journey is a rough start, no doubt about that (but) just to be here serving the community felt good. There are a lot of people that said ‘Thank you for being open.’”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
