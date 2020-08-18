New Reedsburg restaurant owners strive, adapt through COVID-19 pandemic

Prior to the pandemic, the café had a ratio of four dine-in orders to one carry out, Trodahl said. Now its four carry out orders to one person dining in. The senior citizen population isn’t seen as much for dine in-service, he said. Dine in for Calabria’s is starting to recover, the Paukstat’s said July 25.

Trodahl said Aug. 17 the café is past survival mode. But, he still thinks about the future, mainly if another order shuts his business down again and the public fear it could create.

Community support and looking forward

For both restaurants, the community support made a difference and still does as people still continue to grapple with the pandemic at the local and national level.

Trodahl said regular customers purchased a coffee or food item on their way to work, bought gift cards and local manufacturing companies placed large food orders for their employees during the Safer at Home order. He said a Good Samaritan recently gave $500 for the food pantry to purchase $25 gift cards from the café to give to residents that use the pantry. Calabria’s also had some gift card purchases from the donation, Rosanne Paukstat said.