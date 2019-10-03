Patrons of the Great Sauk State Trail will soon be able to stop in at the George Culver Community Library without making a detour.
With the library moving to a new location at the former Straight Forward building at 615 Phillips Boulevard, Library Director Emily Judd proposed making the most of the opportunity by linking the existing bike and pedestrian trail running along the building to the Great Sauk State Trail itself.
“We’d really like the trail to be part of the library identity,” Judd said at the Sep. 25 Great Sauk Trail Commission meeting in Prairie du Sac. “We’re planning to have a bicycle bookmobile and possibly also loan out bicycles (checked) out with library cards.”
The new location was acquired after a $1 million donation from the Craig C. Culver Family Foundation in April.
The trail area outside the new library building will have a patio area with WiFi and bike racks. Judd said the library is looking into having a bike repair station installed as well.
The Great Sauk Trail Commission unanimously approved a motion to connect the bike trail near the library to the Great Sauk Trail, with potential to install a bike repair station.
Bridge Update
The second update on the Bridge Feasibility study since its approval in July was given by MSA Project Manage John Langhans, who is overseeing the project.
The purpose of the $80,000 study is to determine what work would need to be done to make a 500 foot bridge spanning the width of the river possible. The feasibility study is being conducted by MSA Professional Services of Baraboo, partnering with Westbrook Associated Engineering of Spring Green.
Langhans said the topographic and bathymetric survey for the bridge is complete along with soil boring and geotechnical investigation. Hydrologic and hydraulic analysis begin next.
Langhans said clarification would eventually need to be made on the width of the bridge deck. Specifically, whether the bridge deck should be 12 feet wide or 14 feet wide, which Langhans said could have up to a $300,000 cost impact depending on the decision.
“My professional opinion is 12 foot is the appropriate width,” Langhans said.
The bridge is the next step in a years long project of extending existing trails and establishing new ones in the area with the ultimate goal of linking miles of recreational trail together for bicycling, walking and other activities.
The 13-mile multi-use Great Sauk State Trail connects the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. In Dane County, Walking Iron Trail near the Village of Mazomanie is planned to develop a combination of rails-to-trail conversion with shared trail-rail use of state-owned land under long-term lease.
The proposed location of the bridge is the former site of a 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 following years of disuse. A small portion of the rail bridge still exists on the Sauk County side.
During the second public comment session, Mike Wipperfurth said the prior bridge was very popular for recreational fishing. He expressed a desire to ensure fishing is considered when it comes to future bridge plans.
“That offered you the opportunity to fish certain parts of the river you couldn’t do without a boat,” Wipperfurth said. “It was not uncommon to see a dozen people out on that bridge fishing it during certain times of the year.”
Langhans said fishing has been discussed, but MSA is working to balance locals’ desire to fish with safety considerations like high railings.
A final report from MSA is due by December 31.
Two public input sessions, one in Sauk County and one in Dane County, are planned for October.
Officials encouraged anyone interested in following the Wisconsin River Recreation Bridge’s developments to like the page named after it on Facebook.
The Great Sauk Trail Commission will meet again Oct. 23 at the River Arts Center in Prairie du Sac for the Sauk County Public Input Session beginning at 7 P.M. with doors opening at 6:30 P.M.
A new art sculpture is scheduled to be unveiled at the Culver’s location near the Great Sauk Trail Oct. 19. Former Governor Tommy Thompson is expected to attend the even,t which begins at 9 A.M. with the formal reception taking place at 11 A.M.
