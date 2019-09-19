As the new superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District, Jeff Wright has some goals.
Those goals include drafting school improvement plans for every school in the district, focusing on “value added metrics” to monitor and plan for individual student growth, increase social and emotional support across all buildings, reviewing operations and systems to improve efficiency, and engaging with the community on potential facility improvements.
When it comes to measuring student success, Wright wants to be sure progress is being made every school year. For six years now, the district has held an annual “Data Day” to review data on student achievement and improvement, with staff from all schools present.
“It’s important that we strive every day to meet the unique needs of every student,” Wright said. “That means pushing the student who’s gifted in math to go as far as she can and the student who struggles with reading to go as far as she can… (With the) expected gains we have for them in a year’s worth of study.”
Wright said data day is held in the summer so all staff can be present.
“Once the school year is up and running, it’s hard to bring people from all of our schools into one room to reflect on the student performances and other data of other school districts,” Wright said. “Taking the time in the summer to sit down and look at those reports is really the perfect time.”
By seeing all schools in the district draft a school improvement plan, Wright plans to combine them into a district wide improvement plan that can be implemented to see the best results possible.
One example he provided is the continued use of paper time cards for employees. Wright said the district will be reviewing how to switch to an electronic system to optimize efficiency and accuracy.
Going forward, the district will be sending out a survey to residents the week of Oct. 14, asking for feedback on a potential referendum on facility improvements.
The survey will be designed and mailed out by School Perceptions, a Slinger based educational research firm.
Plans for updating the school buildings include safety improvements for the high school such as a fire control system, building zoning capability, improved traffic flow, controlled access for shipping and receiving, air quality enhancements and separating community and student use during the day.
You have free articles remaining.
The athletic fields, which are used for a host of activities ranging from sports to marching bands, are currently overused according to the presentation. The recommended rate of use is 70 events per field per year. The Sauk Prairie School District’s fields are currently seeing 191 events per field per year.
Under the new plan, the school stadium would be shifted closer to the middle school and allow an expansion of new facilities in the northern area it currently occupies. A new aquatic facility on the northwest end of the school would also be constructed with a competitive pool and a recreational pool.
Merrimac Charter School, which is beyond capacity, would also have a new kitchen and bathrooms put in while making space for students so all classes would be brought into one building. Currently, 4k is held in the church basement next door to the school.
“I want us to continue to be a district that the community is proud of,” Wright said. “I want to continue to be a place where people really want to teach and work.”
The district is currently on its third year of scheduling classes in a trimester format rather than semesters. The change means longer class periods and shorter terms.
Wright voiced approval for the switch.
“We want to give students and teachers the opportunity to spend more meaningful time wrestling with complex issues and building important skills, and the old 45 minute period did not really provide that opportunity,” Wright said. “You’d get up and going and then the bell would ring. Going to a 68 minute period provides so many more opportunities not only for relationship building, but now I can get through an entire lab and have discussion about the lab, where some of the greatest learning happens.”
Wright succeeded former Superintendent Cliff Thompson, who served in the role for seven years. Thompson continues on with the district in the role of Special Advisor to the Superintendent and School Board.
“I consider cliff a great friend,” Wright said. “He’s a wonderful listener (and) he sincerely cares about this community and the children that we serve (and he’s) been incredibly valuable as I’ve found my own role in this community… I’m grateful that the school board thought we could do something that was creative and different.”
Thompson is currently focused on working with Executive Director Kathy Stoltz on the district’s transition to a new health insurance plan. He also works at Grand Avenue Elementary School certain days of the week.
“I’m very thankful to continue to be a part of the district team,” Thompson said. “I celebrate this vision that the board and Jeff has for the school district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)