Beaver Dam police are investigating following another round of thefts in the city.
According to police records, officers responded Tuesday morning to thefts reported on Lakeshore Drive and North Center Street. The reports ranged from a caller seeing someone who attempted to go through a car to a vehicle that was stolen from a garage and later found on a nearby street.
Police Chief John Kreuziger said the department also received reports of thefts on the south side of the city Wednesday. The incidents are similar to other series of thefts that have hit the region over the past few months.
"It's almost the same MO as last time," Kreuziger said.
He said there is no one in custody and no suspects at this time. He said DNA evidence was collected that will take some time to process.
Starting this summer, there have been frequent reports of subjects looking through unsecured vehicles and taking items, whether spare change or valuables left behind. There were also reports of homes being entered and even a car chase with a stolen vehicle that went to Madison, where there were also reported thefts in the region that were believed to related to some of the incidents in Beaver Dam. Suspects were arrested in connection to some of the incidents.
Officials stress that it's important to lock vehicles, doors and windows, as theft reports often involve locations that are not secure, as well as possibly using outdoor lights or installing motion-activated lights. Residents have often passed along images and videos of possible theft incidents with their own surveillance equipment.
Anyone with information related to thefts in Beaver Dam can contact the police department at 887-4614.
