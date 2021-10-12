New sign on bonus for Dodge County positions help to bring in applicants

JUNEAU – A $6,000 sign on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.

Both fulltime correctional officers for the Dodge County Jail, as well as certified nurses aides for Clearview, who successfully complete two years of service after being hired, will qualify for the incentive.

The Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations committee approved the sign on bonus during its meeting earlier this month.

"If the department has a need, they can go to (Human Resources) and ask for it if they have a need,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

Schmidt said that he found a need for the incentive to bring more correctional officers in the jail.

“It is a countrywide problem,” Schmidt said.

Dodge County has a unique obstacle with having four correctional institutions that hire for the same position.

“It’s tough,” Schmidt said. “They have to work a lot of extra hours.”

Schmidt said the Dodge County Jail is about 15 people short, which has led to correctional officers working additional hours and one of the pods being temporarily shut down.

