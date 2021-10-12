New sign on bonus for Dodge County positions help to bring in applicants

JUNEAU – A $6,000 sign on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
Both fulltime correctional officers for the Dodge County Jail, as well as certified nurses aides for Clearview, who successfully complete two years of service after being hired, will qualify for the incentive.
The Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations committee approved the sign on bonus during its meeting earlier this month.
"If the department has a need, they can go to (Human Resources) and ask for it if they have a need,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
Schmidt said that he found a need for the incentive to bring more correctional officers in the jail.
“It is a countrywide problem,” Schmidt said.
Dodge County has a unique obstacle with having four correctional institutions that hire for the same position.
“It’s tough,” Schmidt said. “They have to work a lot of extra hours.”
Schmidt said the Dodge County Jail is about 15 people short, which has led to correctional officers working additional hours and one of the pods being temporarily shut down.
Correctional officers must be at least 18-years-old and will receive paid training, Schmidt said. The position handles discipline in the jail and maintains security. They also make sure the needs of the inmates are met, handle intake and release of the inmates, and make sure people are in court on time.
Certified nursing assistants are also in demand and have options at many facilities. Clearview Administrator Ed Somers said the CNA signing bonus that was unanimously approved at the Sept. 15 health facilities committee was created to aid in recruitment of second and third shift fulltime CNAs.
“To be eligible for the $6,000 sign-on bonus, the employee must be a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant, agree to work full time on either the second or third shift and sign a 2-year sign-on agreement,” Somers said.
Clearview would like to have a net increase of 20 Full-Time Certified Nursing Assistants between the two shifts.
“We have seen interest increasing as we have been promoting the bonus,” Somers said. “Employees must be licensed and certified to qualify for the bonus. Clearview does offer a Certified Nursing Assistant training class, and upon successful completion, the student would qualify for the sign-on bonus if they are hired as a full-time employee on either the 2nd or 3rd shift.”
CNAs assist residents with their activities of daily living which include bathing, dressing, grooming, dining and recreation in addition to providing emotional and physical support, Somers said.
“It is extremely rewarding work to know you have been able to be the bright spot in another person’s day especially as you develop personal relationships,” Somers said. “Becoming a certified nursing assistant is a great first step toward advancing to other careers in health care as well.”
Anyone interested in learning more about this opportunity, or to sign up for our Certified Nursing Assistant training program, can call 920-386-3400, or email Wendy Gubin in Human Resources at wgubin@co.dodge.wi.us .
The bonus for either position requires the person hired to remain in good standing for two years or the bonuses would be required to be repaid. The bonus is paid out at different time horizons; $500 at hire, $500 at three months, $750 at six months, $1,000 at 9 months, $1,250 after 1 year and $2,000 after the successful completion of 2 years of employment.
Position descriptions and the online application can be found on the Dodge County website.
The incentive will be reviewed in April by the Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Committee, Schmidt said.