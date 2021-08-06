New slide arrives at Silver Lake beach in Portage

After a few months of waiting, a new slide has been installed at the Silver Lake Beach in Portage.
Jody Hardwick of Portage Parks and Recreation said members of the department were excited to have to slide installed after it was originally supposed to be installed in May.
“So far, everything has been really positive,” Hardwick said. “We were getting calls about lines for the slide as soon as it was installed Wednesday.”
Positively Portage, a nonprofit organization focused on improving Portage, raised $18,000 with the help of a grant to pay for the slide.
Parks and Recreation Director Toby Monogue said the city of Portage did not spend any money for the slide and was completely funded by the group.
Sophia Beckwitz and Camryn Humke were on duty on Thursday afternoon. Beckwitz said everyone is happy the slide arrived.
“It has been a little stressful, but it’s been good,” Beckwitz said. “There have been lots of kids enjoying the slide. And the water is just shallow enough for them.”
Beckwitz has been a lifeguard at Silver Lake Beach for four years. She said the summer crowds have been constant but that it has not been as busy as years past.
“We haven’t had any issues this year besides items, like towels and water bottles, being left behind,” Beckwitz said.
Beckwitz said there are three main rules with the new slide. The first is that there is only one child allowed on the slide at a time, the second rule is no running on the dock to the slide.
“That dock can get really slippery and it’s important we don’t have kids running. They could get really hurt out there,” Beckwitz said.
The third rule is that children need to wait for the bottom of the slide to be clear before going down.
The slide is in the roped off area at Silver Lake Beach. The roped off area is the only section of the beach the lifeguards supervise. Everything outside of the roped off area is open to boats and other water devices.
Monogue said the policy at Silver Lake Beach is the roped off area is only for swimmers and there are no inflatable devices allowed in the area. This allows the lifeguards a clear line of sight of the swimmers.
Sean Malone works with Positively Portage, he said the idea came to him about getting a slide a few years ago when seeing similar slides in other communities. The slide was the first phase of the project that could include a second and third phase of other water attractions in the future.