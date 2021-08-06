New slide arrives at Silver Lake beach in Portage

Beckwitz said there are three main rules with the new slide. The first is that there is only one child allowed on the slide at a time, the second rule is no running on the dock to the slide.

“That dock can get really slippery and it’s important we don’t have kids running. They could get really hurt out there,” Beckwitz said.

The third rule is that children need to wait for the bottom of the slide to be clear before going down.

The slide is in the roped off area at Silver Lake Beach. The roped off area is the only section of the beach the lifeguards supervise. Everything outside of the roped off area is open to boats and other water devices.

Monogue said the policy at Silver Lake Beach is the roped off area is only for swimmers and there are no inflatable devices allowed in the area. This allows the lifeguards a clear line of sight of the swimmers.

Sean Malone works with Positively Portage, he said the idea came to him about getting a slide a few years ago when seeing similar slides in other communities. The slide was the first phase of the project that could include a second and third phase of other water attractions in the future.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.