New slide coming to Portage’s Silver Lake Beach

A new water slide could be installed at Silver Lake Beach as early as Memorial Day. The local nonprofit group behind funding the project have been working with city for two years to get this addition to the beach.
“It will be another water feature at the beach and great way to get more people to Silver Lake this summer,” Parks and Recreation Department Manager Toby Monogue said.
Sean Malone went to Silver Lake Beach as a kid and remembered and wanted to bring that spirit back to the lake and the slide was the first step. Malone said he had been to two cities smaller than Portage and noted they have these features.
“So why can’t Portage do it?” Malone thought to himself back in 2019. “I met with the Parks and Recreation department to go over feasibility of bringing the slide to Silver Lake Beach.”
Monogue said the slide structure will be on a pier about 40 feet from the beach and will resemble playground equipment with multiple sections and railings on the side. There will also be a new lifeguard added to the rotation.
“The city's financial involvement was budgeting for a third lifeguard to be on the new pier and slide structure,” Monogue said. The city set aside $7,000 for the new lifeguard position.
Malone is working with Positively Portage, a nonprofit focused on improving the Portage community, to raise funds for the beach project. They applied for a grant through the Edward and July Lenz Charitable Trust and were awarded $10,000. Those funds along with the $8,000 of private donations to Positively Portage was enough to complete this first phase of the beach project.
The slide is designed for children 12 and under. There also will be two sand-digging structures for children 6 and under, Malone said.
Malone said when he grew up in Portage, there were three different piers and the lake was utilized more. Malone said he hopes children will have similar memories about the lake. That starts with bringing more people.
“In 2019, the Portage Park and Recreation board adopted a new outdoor recreation plan. In that plan it stated Silver Lake Beach is one of the most popular parks in Portage. It also said the park is under used,” Malone said. “This project is an opportunity to bring back Silver Lake Beach as a community and tourist destination.”
He said he slide will be placed inside the roped area. The roped area of Silver Lake Beach is the only area the lifeguards patrol at the lake and is reserved just for swimmers.
“We don’t allow flotation devices or other obstacles in the roped off area,” Mike Percy said. Percy is the recreation coordinator for Portage’s Parks and Recreation department.
The roped off area or lifeguard jurisdiction area is also free from boat traffic or fishing.
“People swimming outside of the roped off area are not policed by the lifeguards, they are swimming at their own risk and we have signs out saying exactly that,” Percy said
Those signs were posted after a 13-year-old Portage boy drowned in Silver Lake in 2018.
“If we can keep kids inside the roped off area, and this slide is an incentive to do that, then we may be able avoid another tragedy,” Malone said.
Malone said the pier and slide are just the first phase of the fundraising goal. Phase two would include a mini pier and a floating raft, to appeal to older kids and teenagers.
The group needs about $9,500 to reach the goal of $25,000 to complete funding for phase two.
Malone continues to work with Positively Portage to raise funds for the project. There is a possibility for a third phase but Malone would like to see the first two goals reached before moving forward.