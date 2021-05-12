New slide coming to Portage’s Silver Lake Beach

Malone is working with Positively Portage, a nonprofit focused on improving the Portage community, to raise funds for the beach project. They applied for a grant through the Edward and July Lenz Charitable Trust and were awarded $10,000. Those funds along with the $8,000 of private donations to Positively Portage was enough to complete this first phase of the beach project.

The slide is designed for children 12 and under. There also will be two sand-digging structures for children 6 and under, Malone said.

Malone said when he grew up in Portage, there were three different piers and the lake was utilized more. Malone said he hopes children will have similar memories about the lake. That starts with bringing more people.

“In 2019, the Portage Park and Recreation board adopted a new outdoor recreation plan. In that plan it stated Silver Lake Beach is one of the most popular parks in Portage. It also said the park is under used,” Malone said. “This project is an opportunity to bring back Silver Lake Beach as a community and tourist destination.”

He said he slide will be placed inside the roped area. The roped area of Silver Lake Beach is the only area the lifeguards patrol at the lake and is reserved just for swimmers.