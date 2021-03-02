New smoothie and juice bar welcomed in Portage

“I think we need something like this here in Portage, so I’m excited,” she said.

Married couple Angie and Stig Rahm started working on the business in October. It officially opens Wednesday with a menu of smoothies, crushed fruit bowls, a variety of shakes, coffee and tea.

“We’ve been talking about doing smoothies for quite a while, but we wanted to make sure it was all natural, clean, no artificial colors, no artificial sweeteners, no antibiotics in the whey, no hormones,” Stig said, “and when we found the products that we thought would work, we decided to do this.”

Angie said high-quality ingredients and people’s health are her first priorities. The crushed fruit in their smoothies are picked fresh and then flash frozen, she said. She also operates naturopathic clinics in Janesville, Madison and Sun Prairie.

“When we decided to do this, we searched high and low for the products and the companies that we want to align ourselves with to make sure that we are offering the absolute best quality. Most people aren’t even going to eat this well at home,” she said.