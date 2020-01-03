New space still sought for men's homeless shelter in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam organization that offers services to people experiencing homelessness is still looking for a new home to serve male clients.
New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge County has two shelters in Beaver Dam, one for men and one for women and families. The organization announced last fall that it was searching for a new location for the men's shelter by the end of the new year to avoid interruption in service.
Letty Castillo, coordinator for New Beginnings, said Friday the organization is still looking for a new location and may consider a temporary space.
"We're still searching," she said.
The previous men's shelter was at 845 Madison St., next to the Chapel of the Archangels event venue in the former St. Michael's Catholic Church. A homeless shelter has been there for many years, including when St. Michael's still used the church. The owners of what is now an event venue have a new business plan in mind for the site after hosting the shelter there for some years.
The organization is looking for a two-story house with about three or four bedrooms, plus a bedroom on the first floor that the house manager can live in.
Castillo said, in the meantime, the organization is referring people to other homeless shelters and providing vouchers for lodging. Similar services in the immediate area are limited.
According to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, an umbrella organization that serves five counties and includes New Beginnings, the men's shelter was able to house up to six men for an initial 30 days, with extensions offered on a case-by-case basis. The number of men fluctuates and the shelter provided 687 nights of service in 2018.
The creation of a homeless shelter for men in Dodge County, followed the January 2014 death of a 51-year-old man in extremely cold weather conditions.
The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council and New Beginnings can be reached at 920-885-9559 for more information. The organization operates on grants and donations.
