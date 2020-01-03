New space still sought for men's homeless shelter in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam organization that offers services to people experiencing homelessness is still looking for a new home to serve male clients.

New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge County has two shelters in Beaver Dam, one for men and one for women and families. The organization announced last fall that it was searching for a new location for the men's shelter by the end of the new year to avoid interruption in service.

Letty Castillo, coordinator for New Beginnings, said Friday the organization is still looking for a new location and may consider a temporary space.

"We're still searching," she said.

The previous men's shelter was at 845 Madison St., next to the Chapel of the Archangels event venue in the former St. Michael's Catholic Church. A homeless shelter has been there for many years, including when St. Michael's still used the church. The owners of what is now an event venue have a new business plan in mind for the site after hosting the shelter there for some years.

The organization is looking for a two-story house with about three or four bedrooms, plus a bedroom on the first floor that the house manager can live in.