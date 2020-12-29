New SSM Health to open Feb. 22 in Beaver Dam

While construction remains on schedule, parts of the development process changed.

“We didn’t do a ribbon cutting. We’ve not done any walk-throughs with community leaders," said Wilkes. "We did do some work with our patient advisory council, virtually walking though the blueprints and renderings. With our opening we’ll probably have to go virtual with any open house activities, so that is something else we are considering.”

Construction continues on schedule. The second floor in nearly complete, including all painting, flooring, cabinetry and door installation. It will be ready for furniture, information technology and medical equipment installation in January and February.

Elevators will be functional by the end of January.

On the building’s exterior, the construction crew is close to finishing wood appearance paneling to complement existing stone and brick. The SSM Health logo will be installed on three different sides of facility, including the main entrance, facing Highway 151 and south-facing as travelers drive from Beaver Dam north to Waupun and beyond.