New summer camp in Mayville brings children to the farm

MAYVILLE – Hands-on agricultural lessons for area youth are taking place at a new farm camp in Mayville.
Mayberry Farms, owned by Tim and Danielle Clark, embarked on a pilot program and offered two weeklong sessions of farm camp this July. The first session took place last week and the second session is currently underway, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
“It’s the first year we’ve done it and the feedback from the community has been amazing,” said Danielle Clark. “I’ve had some great friends and businesses volunteer to help.”
The Clarks received an abundance of interest in the camp and placed a cap of 40 participants, ages 6-15, in each session. Campers hail from Mayville, Slinger, Hartford, Knowles, Fond du Lac, Iron Ridge, Horicon and many places in between.
Campers are split into smaller groups and rotate through different learning stations throughout the day. Each day focuses on a different aspect of farming, such as livestock care and crop production.
“Last week, there were so many kids who have never been on a farm before and it’s just cool to get them outside and meeting new friends,” Danielle Clark said Monday.
Several special guests show up during the week to share specific farming knowledge with the campers.
A bee keeper from Capital Bee Supply in Columbus talks about the types of honeybees within each colony and helps campers find the queen bee from an observation hive. Campers get to hold baby chicks and have their questions answered about raising chickens courtesy of Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam. And Centgraf Farms in Mayville teaches the ins and outs of gardening, such as how to read a seed packet and identify plants.
Mayberry Farms’ signature crop is strawberries and Danielle Clark, aka “Mrs. Mayberry,” takes campers into the fields to learn about the lifecycle of the plants and gives an introduction on farm machinery and conservation farming methods.
Farm animals are the star attraction one day of the camp. While decked out in boots, gloves and an extra-long shirt, children have the opportunity to milk the goats, feed the calves and play with the pigs and ducks.
Camp counselor Kara Fehring led a butter making station at camp on Monday, instructing the kids to take a jar filled with heavy whipping cream and “shake, shake, shake…and then shake some more.”
“We’re all having so much fun and the kids are learning a lot,” she said.
In addition to the homemade butter, the children are making soap using goat milk and getting to extract some honey to take home. A scavenger hunt and Farm Olympics break up the learning sessions, and campers get to beat the July heat with some ice cream eating and stock tank swimming.
At the close of farm camp last Friday, the children listed some lesson highlights of the week. Excerpts from that list included: squeeze, don’t pull an udder; pigs aren’t very social; honeybees die when they sting; chicks themselves are only like $6; if you fall, you’ll get hurt; and how to hold a duck.
Clark said she found it hard to say “goodbye” to the kids after last week’s camp because she developed a fun bond with them.
“They’re so excited that they get to come show their parents on Friday what we’ve been doing. Hopefully the camp helps them get better connected with how their food is grown,” she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.