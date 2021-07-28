New summer camp in Mayville brings children to the farm

A bee keeper from Capital Bee Supply in Columbus talks about the types of honeybees within each colony and helps campers find the queen bee from an observation hive. Campers get to hold baby chicks and have their questions answered about raising chickens courtesy of Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam. And Centgraf Farms in Mayville teaches the ins and outs of gardening, such as how to read a seed packet and identify plants.

Mayberry Farms’ signature crop is strawberries and Danielle Clark, aka “Mrs. Mayberry,” takes campers into the fields to learn about the lifecycle of the plants and gives an introduction on farm machinery and conservation farming methods.

Farm animals are the star attraction one day of the camp. While decked out in boots, gloves and an extra-long shirt, children have the opportunity to milk the goats, feed the calves and play with the pigs and ducks.

Camp counselor Kara Fehring led a butter making station at camp on Monday, instructing the kids to take a jar filled with heavy whipping cream and “shake, shake, shake…and then shake some more.”

“We’re all having so much fun and the kids are learning a lot,” she said.