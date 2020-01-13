New technology bolsters user experience at Portage library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s almost like show and tell,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll be sitting in a chair anymore.”

The Smartboard has so many features that Bird expects her staff will need to keep learning about its capabilities for weeks to come.

“It’s almost overwhelming to figure out everything it does, but that’s a great problem to have,” she said of the Smartboard, which will also be used for teen gaming, children’s education activities and adult learning programs.

Foundation President Jim Dalton said of the Smartboard, “It helps business to avoid the cost of purchasing one for themselves. We want them to use ours.”

“We truly believe that if we can assist in the growth of our community, that helps everyone,” Dalton continued. “Quite frankly, we want more people to be aware of the work-related and social occasions that are happening here rather than just coming in and borrowing a book. We’ve become such a computer-oriented society and we’re keeping up with the tools to help our citizenry.”