Visitors to Beaver Dam will soon find their way to destinations around town more easily.
New way-finding signs, which direct travelers to major points of interest like downtown or a park, will pop up soon, roughly 15 in all. The city budgeted money for the signs in 2019 and Common Council's operations committee accepted a low bid of about $9,956 from Sign Art Studio in Mt. Horeb for them last month.
"We should see them going in by the end of next week," said Mayor Becky Glewen. She said the plan is for the signs to be in place by the time John McGivern is in Beaver Dam to film an episode for Wisconsin Public Television's "Around the Corner" in mid-September.
The proposal for the signs calls for an orange-and-blue color scheme with the city's "life is good here" logo, pointing to places like Swan City Park and the ice arena. Glewen said the idea for the new signs came from community members noticing that Beaver Dam didn't have them when many other towns in the area do. The Blue Zones environment committee was involved in making the signs a reality.
The signs will include directions to places like Beaver Dam High School, Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena and Moraine Park Technical College, which are separate organizations from the city. Ritchie Piltz, the director of engineering for Beaver Dam, said the city will seek out cost sharing from the organizations to help pay for the signs.
When the operations committee asked about including private, for-profit businesses like Ooga Brewing Company on the signs, he said they would not.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has policies for communities to follow regarding way-finding signs that are placed along state trunk highways under DOT jurisdiction, like Highway 33 that runs through downtown Beaver Dam, including for shape and color.
The signs can include directions to publicly-owned destinations or privately-owned nonprofit ones that are open to the public. There is an application and permit process to install such signs.
