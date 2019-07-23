Communication systems usually are the first thing to break down in an emergency situation, Portage Fire Inspector Craig Ratz said.
In a push to improve communication among local firefighters when responding to calls, Ratz said he ordered several new noise-reducing headsets that block out some noise of sirens and make it easier for teams to plan ahead and chat back and forth between engines.
Ratz programmed the new headsets Tuesday.
"Instead of yelling, 'Hey, what'd you say?' while there's sirens going, we have a plan. We hit the ground running, we're better prepared when we arrive on scene," Ratz said. "Time is of the essence."
Portage Fire Chief Clayton Simonson said the department paid about $6,000 to acquire five new wireless headsets.
The headsets allow for more mobility at fire scenes, Simonson said. Firefighters can use the wireless tools up to 150 feet away from two fire engines and a single heavy rescue truck equipped with the upgraded system.
"If I need to call out an order to one of my guys, I can do that over the microphone," Simonson said.
Communicating with emergency dispatchers at 911 centers also is easier now, Simonson said, because firefighters can block out excess noise and hear messages more clearly over the radio.
The Portage Fire Department receives some state funds because it's registered as a type three hazmat team in Wisconsin. The department is the only hazmat team in Columbia County.
The funds made it possible to buy the new headsets, which could prove especially useful in cases where firefighters need to communicate quickly and research an emergency scene before they arrive to deal with chemical spills or other hazmat calls.
Ratz said Portage hazmat team members can respond to emergencies within roughly a one-hour travel time radius.
