New zip line provides fun for Portage

The 75-foot zip line for kids installed recently at Collipp-Worden Park in Portage has been a crowd pleaser.
“Everything so far has been positive with the zip line,” Jody Hardwick said. Hardwick is the office assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department and manages the Facebook page where people have been sharing photos of the zip line for weeks.
Collipp-Worden Park at 226 W. Slifer Street had the zip line and new set of swings installed recently after the old swings were taken out.
Bayli Boehm brought her three children to the park Wednesday afternoon, she said they really enjoy the zip line.
“They love it. When we heard there was going to be a zip line at the park, we had to check it out,” Boehm said.
Hardwick said there were a few concerns about the zip lines from parents because they were envisioning a much larger zip line than what is at the park.
“Once they were given the specs on the zip line and understood it is a piece of playground equipment for children the worries went away,” Hardwick said. Hardwick also mentioned photos on social media that showed a few local police officers testing out the zip line.
“There is no exact weight limit for the zip line,” Hardwick said. She added the suggested ages for the zip line are 5 to 12, but older children are welcome to use it.
The zip line is 75 feet long and about 10 feet off the ground with the average rider being anywhere from one to two and a half feet off the ground, Hardwick said.
Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said the zip line and swings are part of a capital improvement project that will include installing new pavement at the park to align with ADA compliance. The old concrete will be removed and new concrete added around the park’s shelter and around the playground.
The entire project including removing the old concrete and adding new wood fiber at the playground cost around $36,000, according to Hardwick. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.