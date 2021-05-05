New zip line provides fun for Portage

The 75-foot zip line for kids installed recently at Collipp-Worden Park in Portage has been a crowd pleaser.

“Everything so far has been positive with the zip line,” Jody Hardwick said. Hardwick is the office assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department and manages the Facebook page where people have been sharing photos of the zip line for weeks.

Collipp-Worden Park at 226 W. Slifer Street had the zip line and new set of swings installed recently after the old swings were taken out.

Bayli Boehm brought her three children to the park Wednesday afternoon, she said they really enjoy the zip line.

“They love it. When we heard there was going to be a zip line at the park, we had to check it out,” Boehm said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hardwick said there were a few concerns about the zip lines from parents because they were envisioning a much larger zip line than what is at the park.

“Once they were given the specs on the zip line and understood it is a piece of playground equipment for children the worries went away,” Hardwick said. Hardwick also mentioned photos on social media that showed a few local police officers testing out the zip line.