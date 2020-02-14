Newcomer Alan Winter runs for Beaver Dam mayor

Alan Winter is one of the candidates running in the upcoming mayoral election in Beaver Dam to unseat incumbent Becky Glewen.

Winter, Jeff Kohman and Glewen are all on the ballot in the primary election next week. Winter has a long resume including serving in the US Army in Korea during the 1960s, managing local youth baseball teams, serving on the board of directors for local golf clubs, serving with the VFW including as state quartermaster, working in international sales and marketing and owning the Sears Hometown store for a few years. He currently works as a driver for the city's taxi service. He has no political experience.

"I think it's time for a fresh face at city hall, someone with some fresh ideas," he said.

Winter said that he doesn't think there has been enough attention paid to the city's roads. He also wants to provide more support to the taxi service, how to make a north side fire station a reality, develop affordable housing for the elderly and create a youth center.

Winter said he does not support the money the city has spent to improve the appearance of downtown, whether the trees put into the sidewalk or the proposal for a second bridge across the river. He said things like the taxi, nursing homes, hospital and schools are bringing people to the community.