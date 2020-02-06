Next generation takes over Mayville True Value

Although they aren’t technically related, Westphal and Perry agree they are about as close as it gets.

“My mom Laurie has been a manager here for as long as I can remember and I learned so much from the Perrys and Schanens,” said Westphal.

“It feels right making this move together,” said Perry, “We grew up in the store together and our parents are good friends.”

But before the men became co-owners they each stepped away from the business for a time to further their education. Westphal has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW-River Falls and Perry attended Moraine Park for mechanical electronics.

Westphal worked in accounting for seven years in Milwaukee and then returned to manage the Mayville location in 2013. Perry was employed in audio-visual technology at the Resch Center and was a manager at Walgreens in Green Bay before re-entering the family business last year.

With the Schanens wanting to fully retire, Westphal and Perry said the timing was right to purchase the business.

“It was a natural flow of things to take over,” said Westphal. “Nick was ready, I was ready, and so were Sue and Brian and Chris and Barb.”