Nielsen emphasizes 'all about us, not me' in race for Mauston Mayor

For the first time in 16 years Mauston will have a new mayor. Citizens will vote for the position during the April 7 election, with the winning candidate assuming the office April 21.
Council Member Dennis Nielsen, currently representing district 2, is running for mayor. He is not running for reelection as an council member.
“It’s a natural progression from being on the council a lot of years, the next step is to go on to the mayoral position,” Nielsen said. “I’m pretty qualified to be able to do the mayor duties, and I feel I need to do that.”
Nielsen moved to the area in 1990, and has served on the city council as an member for 12 years, while also serving on the Personnel Committee, Room Tax Committee and as chairperson of the Finance Committee. He works part time at the Necedah Wildlife Refuge and leads the Youth Conservation Core at the refuge for two months during the summer.
Prior to working for the refuge, Nielsen was a general manager for Country Kitchen for more than 40 years, starting when he was about 16 years old, and he has a degree from Winona State University in business administration economics. He also raises two foster children on his own after his wife passed in August 2019.
“I think I can do a good job and progress the city into the future because of my management experience and my experience on city council,” Nielsen said. “I care about the city and all of the individuals in it.”
Nielsen said if he is elected mayor, he will work to utilize the skills and abilities of community members to strengthen the city.
“My platform is all about us, not me,” Nielsen said. “I’d like the community to think: it’s not about me, it’s not about the mayor, it’s about we. If everyone is on that same page and helping out in whatever shape and form they’re capable of, and then with my management skills we’ll put the people in the right position. It’s a team effort.”
Nielsen believes the city has been headed in the right direction under Mayor Brian McGuire’s leadership and he said he would continue in the same vein, though he hopes to improve some aspects of the city’s functions.
If elected, Nielsen said he would tackle bringing more business and industry to the community, which he feels requires a “look outside the box” approach. He would also look to improve communication from both the city to the council, and from the council to the community.
Nielsen said he would further fill all of the vacant committee positions, which he described as important for ensuring the efficiency of the city’s government.
“It’s about putting together a very strong team of citizens,” Nielsen said. “We also need to absolutely be fiscally responsible in this day and age, with state and federal cuts. We need to make sure we’re utilizing our taxpayers’ dollars efficiently like I think we have in the past.”
Nielsen said he hopes to inspire a more positive, outgoing and prideful attitude in the community, which will then be felt by those people who move or visit the area.
Nielsen is one of two candidates running for the mayor position, along with Brian Fox. The Star-Times attempted to set up an interview with Fox before going to print, but was unsuccessful.
