Nielsen emphasizes 'all about us, not me' in race for Mauston Mayor

Nielsen said if he is elected mayor, he will work to utilize the skills and abilities of community members to strengthen the city.

“My platform is all about us, not me,” Nielsen said. “I’d like the community to think: it’s not about me, it’s not about the mayor, it’s about we. If everyone is on that same page and helping out in whatever shape and form they’re capable of, and then with my management skills we’ll put the people in the right position. It’s a team effort.”

Nielsen believes the city has been headed in the right direction under Mayor Brian McGuire’s leadership and he said he would continue in the same vein, though he hopes to improve some aspects of the city’s functions.

If elected, Nielsen said he would tackle bringing more business and industry to the community, which he feels requires a “look outside the box” approach. He would also look to improve communication from both the city to the council, and from the council to the community.

Nielsen said he would further fill all of the vacant committee positions, which he described as important for ensuring the efficiency of the city’s government.