Nishan Chapel has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The chapel at the top of Greenwood Cemetery at 1000 Myrtle Street in Reedsburg was named to the registry June 7. It was named to the state historic registry in February, making it eligible for the national registry. The Reedsburg Common Council read a proclamation regarding the chapel’s placement on the national list at its July 7 meeting.
Historic Preservation Commission Member Jason Schulte said he was “really happy” the chapel was named to the national registry. He said the honor wasn’t really a surprise to him because it is a “unique property” significant to the city.”
Schulte said the recognition helps the long term protection of the property. It also “becomes a destination” for those who want to visit places listed on the national registry.
“It might bring people to Reedsburg to see it in person,” Schulte said.
The non-denominational church was built in 1940 by Edward Nishan in memory of his wife Freda Meyers Nishan, who died two years earlier. According to the city website, Freda Meyers Nishan moved to Reedsburg from New London at age 11 and was raised by her aunt and uncle, who owned the city bank. When both relatives passed away, Freda inherited a large amount of money. She used that money to give back to the community, helping build structures like city hall, the library, the cemetery and several research foundations.
The state historical society website lists the chapel’s style as “neogothic revival,” a type of architecture from the 1700s. The architect in the project was Leigh Hunt Friede Brothers, according to the Wisconsin State Historical Society website.
The community still utilizes the chapel for weddings, funerals and even events, including the veterans group annual Memorial Day ceremony. The chapel doors opened for a tour of the inside of the building during the Reedsburg Historic Preservation’s Bus Tour in May.
The Wisconsin State Historical Society lists 15 locations in Reedsburg as a part of the state and national registry. Schulte said the historic preservation commission doesn’t have any other upcoming projects to place other historic sites within the city on the state or national list.
