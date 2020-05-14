No action to be taken against Dodge County restaurant that opened Saturday

A rural Beaver Dam restaurant that opened days prior to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on the Safer at Home order did not violate the law and an investigation of the business has been, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
The 6th Gear bar and restaurant outside Beaver Dam re-opened Saturday, against state orders that were in place at the time keeping businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and staged a protest ride to the State Capitol.
Restaurant owner Joel Posthuma led the call to re-open and marshaled a crowd of about 50 riders to Madison.
“Over the last week, I have been asked by many in the community what I was doing about the opening of a local establishment, The 6th Gear, in rural Beaver Dam,” Schmidt said. “Immediately after learning about the plans for the owner to open, I made contact with him and had a discussion about his decision. I explained the possible outcomes and repercussions and also explained that the Wisconsin Supreme Court was going to be making a decision on the Safer at Home order soon.”
Schmidt said he personally conducted the investigation when the establishment opened on Saturday.
“I responded to the business and urged social distancing, photos were taken, and information was gathered for a report,” Schmidt said. “I explained that once the Wisconsin Supreme Court released their ruling on the legality of the Safer at Home order, a decision would be made on enforcement of the order. Follow up investigations and documentation took place on Sunday, Tuesday, and today. No investigation took place on Monday as the 6th Gear was closed. “
Subsequent to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling Wednesday, Schmidt completed the investigation into The 6th Gear.
“As the order that was allegedly being violated was deemed unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable, I made the determination that no violation of law has taken place and the case is being closed effective immediately with no further action being taken by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office,” Schmidt said.
There are several reasons for Schmidt’s decision, he added.
“I made the decision to take this course of action for a number of reasons, Schmidt said. “It is my responsibility to investigate alleged criminal activity as it is brought to my attention. It is also my responsibility to ensure evidence is gathered and all factors are considered prior to issuing any citations or requesting charges. As the Supreme Court was taking up the very matter we were deliberating, it was imperative that the matter be resolved in the court first. To do otherwise would have been inappropriate and inconsistent with the investigative and enforcement procedures of our agency. Taking enforcement action also had the potential to open the sheriff’s office up to litigation regarding the enforcement of an unlawful order.”
Terri Pederson
