Students across Beaver Dam greeted the beginning of the school year with excitement Tuesday, burying any wistful feelings over the end of summer. ABOVE: Third-graders at Jefferson Elementary School — from left, Emma Dickison, Jayda Carorios and Crayola Olson — catch up about summer events before starting the first day of school for the 2019-20 school year. RIGHT: Scarlett Durtschi, 6, greets crossing guard Vicki Johnson outside Lincoln Elementary School.
