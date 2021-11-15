No injuries in Beaver Dam apartment fire, some residents displaced

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire at 121 Knaup Drive on Sunday night.

According to a press release, a call came in at 10:18 p.m. of a third floor fire. Captain Corey Braunschweig said residents were evacuating and no smoke or fire was visible upon arrival. Crews found dark black smoke coming from apartment 302 and quickly knocked down and extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to the one apartment.

The fire department remained on the scene for just under three hours to make sure the fire was out and to ventilate the building. No one was injured during the incident.

The presence of a sprinkler system within the apartment prevented further spread. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

All residents on the third floor were displaced due to smoke or water damage. The Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing.

Beaver Dam Police were called to the area of Knaup Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Monday to search for a missing three year old who was believed to have left an apartment after being attracted to the lights and sirens from the fire scene.