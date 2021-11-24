No injuries in Columbus house fire

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of smoke in an attic and flames showing from the roof at 410 Folsom Street, Columbus.

Upon arrival, Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine called for more help based on the size of the fire. He directed the renter of the house to continue spraying the side of the house and roof with their garden hose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Columbus firefighters first-in crew did an amazing job locating the fire in the attic and knocking down the flames, along with ventilating the upstairs to prevent more damage,” said Captain Jerrod Fox in a press release. “If it were not for the people that were home spraying water from the outside and the fire chief assisting them till the first engine got on scene to slow the fire from growing any larger, this house would have had a lot more damage.”

The home has water damage but the first and second floors were not burned. The fire was contained to the attic and roof area only. All units left the scene around 11:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Columbus Fire Department.

CFD was assisted by the Fall River Fire Department, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Water and Light and Lifestar EMS.