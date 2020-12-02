No injuries in New Lisbon rollover crash

A one-vehicle rollover crash outside New Lisbon caused significant damage to the vehicle, but no one was injured.

At about 11:26 a.m. Nov. 26, Juneau County Dispatch received a call for a one-vehicle crash on Highway 80 near Highway A in New Lisbon.

According to the crash report, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 80 when it “failed to safely negotiate a left hand curve in the road.”

“(The vehicle) left the roadway and drove down the ditch line until it struck the embankment of a driveway,” according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. “The vehicle continued (northbound) in the ditch where it struck a tree and overturned.”

According to the report, the driver stated that he did not know what caused him to leave the road “other than once he hit the gravel on the shoulder of the road, he lost control.”

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries in the crash, and no citations were issued. New Lisbon Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

