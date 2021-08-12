No injuries in Portage apartment fire

A kitchen fire in a Portage apartment building lead to many residents being temporarily displaced. Authorities reported no injuries from the scene.
On Wednesday night, Portage Fire Department was called to the Village House Apartments on Village Road in Portage for reports of black smoke coming out of a first floor apartment around 6:30 p.m.
Village House is an apartment complex at 2830 Village Road with units available to elderly and disabled residents.
A statement from Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the 24-unit building was evacuated by Portage Police Wednesday night. Fire crews found the fire in the apartment and began to knock it down. They were able to contain it to the single apartment.
Haase said the fire started on top of the stove and quickly spread throughout the kitchen. The tenant of the apartment was not home when the incident occurred, according to the fire department.
The fire was contained to the single apartment but heavy smoke damage was reported throughout the north end of the structure.
Once the fire was out residents were allowed back inside to collect essential belongings. Due to the smoke damage residents were displaced by the fire and asked to find other lodging for the night.
Haase said the extent of the smoke damage lead to the decision to evacuate the entire building Wednesday night.
“We expect to get about half of the residents to be back in the building shortly,” Haase said.
Haase said the department always does canvassing of residents in the immediate area after a fire.
“It’s on everyone’s mind following a fire, so we go out and talk with people about fire prevention and evacuation plans,” Haase said. “We had some people who were resistant to leaving the apartment building. People were even trying to go back into their apartments while we were there.”
Due to this resistance, Haase said the canvassing will stress the importance of having an escape plan and sticking to them
“We are going to be making it clear that when the alarm goes off it is important to get outside and stay there until the scene is clear,” Haase said.
Some residents were able to find a place to stay for the night while the Red Cross helped other with food and shelter for the night.
Justin Kern of American Red Cross of Wisconsin said nine people from seven units were helped to find shelter on Wednesday evening.
“In the days ahead, our teams will continue to work with these residents and others displaced on the next steps in their recovery,” Kern said. He added the displacement is set to last at least 48 hours.
Alliant Energy was on the scene to secure the power of the building as Portage PD provided traffic control. Pardeeville, Poynette and Wyocena fire departments were called to the building to provide assistance. Aspirus MedEvac were also on the scene Wednesday night to assist residents.
The fire remains under investigation by the Portage Fire Department.