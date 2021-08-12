No injuries in Portage apartment fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We expect to get about half of the residents to be back in the building shortly,” Haase said.

Haase said the department always does canvassing of residents in the immediate area after a fire.

“It’s on everyone’s mind following a fire, so we go out and talk with people about fire prevention and evacuation plans,” Haase said. “We had some people who were resistant to leaving the apartment building. People were even trying to go back into their apartments while we were there.”

Due to this resistance, Haase said the canvassing will stress the importance of having an escape plan and sticking to them

“We are going to be making it clear that when the alarm goes off it is important to get outside and stay there until the scene is clear,” Haase said.

Some residents were able to find a place to stay for the night while the Red Cross helped other with food and shelter for the night.

Justin Kern of American Red Cross of Wisconsin said nine people from seven units were helped to find shelter on Wednesday evening.