No injuries reported in fire south of Portage
breaking

042721-port-news-fire-1

Crews battle a garage fire early Wednesday morning.

 CONTRIBUTED/Portage Fire Department

A garage on Dunning Drive in the town of Pacific was fully engulfed in flames when Portage Fire Department arrived on the scene early Wednesday morning.

A statement from the Portage Fire Department states the department responded to the call around 2:25 a.m. when crews arrived the garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was started to spread to the house and the neighboring house.

There were no reported injuries as everyone in the house, including a dog, were able to evacuate.

Fire crews from Pardeeville Fire, Wyocena Fire, Poynette Fire assisting with efforts. Columbia County Sheriff and Aspirus Medivac also assisted on scene. Lake Delton Fire watched over Portage while Portage Fire Department was on scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

