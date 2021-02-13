No injuries reported in semi-crash on Interstate 90/94 in Columbia County

TOWN OF CALEDONIA — No injuries were reported in a crash involving two semis on Interstate 90/94 in Columbia County that resulted in an interstate closure early Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Portage Fire Department.

The Portage Fire Department was dispatched to the site for a vehicle crash with road blockage at 11:56 a.m., according to a press release posted on the fire department’s Facebook page Feb. 13. Upon arrival crews found two semis involved in a crash on the eastbound lane with total blockage. Debris from both was spread over the crash site.

One truck and two other vehicles were located in the ditch in the vicinity of the crash, according to the department. Portage Fire Department crews assessed the situation, stopped a diesel fuel leak and controlled the spread of the leak. The fire department helped clear debris from the roadway and stood by until the roadway could be cleared.

Wisconsin State Patrol was on scene with traffic control and investigation. Columbia County Highway Department assisted with road clean up. Blystone’s Towing was on scene with multiple heavy duty wreckers to remove the semis and debris from the road.