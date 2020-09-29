No injuries reported, pets saved in town of Delton fire that destroys home

TOWN OF DELTON — No one was injured in a house fire that destroyed a two-story home in the Town of Delton Monday evening, including two pets inside the home at the time of the fire.

Delton Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Darren Jorgenson said emergency officials responded to the scene at 10:35 p.m. at E11461 Hillside Dr. in the town of Delton. No one was home at the time of the fire and crews rescued two family pets from inside the building, a hamster or Guinea pig in a cage and a dog, he said. Jorgenson said both pets are alive and well.

Jorgenson said emergency responders found the house fully engulfed when arriving on scene. Fire crews took about an hour to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and an estimation of property damage is not known at this time, he said.

Other responding units assisting at the scene included Kilbourn Fire Department, Baraboo Fire Department, Reedsburg Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Alliant Energy and Judd Excavating.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.