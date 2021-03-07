No men's shelter yet in Beaver Dam

Organizers have been operating without a permanent men’s shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the Beaver Dam area and have instead pursued a lodging strategy for now.

Staff affiliated with the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council left the former men’s shelter in Beaver Dam off Madison Street at the end of 2019 as the property owners planned a different future for the site. Organizers at the time put out a call for leads on another building that could be used as a men’s shelter. Beaver Dam has a shelter for women and families.

Executive Director Fred Hebert said they have not had a men’s shelter in the area since then and instead have been putting people up in motels and hotels while they get back on their feet, which also keeps people in a less congregate location during the coronavirus pandemic. Clients receive transition assistance services as well.

“We’ve been trying to serve everyone in need,” Hebert said.

Hebert said there has been a consistent need over the past year instead of a huge influx and that there was always at least one person in the men’s shelter when it was operating. He said there is still a need for a physical shelter where there can be more collaboration and more support.

The organization can be reached at 608-254-8353 for those looking to volunteer or make donations.

