'No more negative accounts': Mauston lunch debt wiped out by community donations
'No more negative accounts': Mauston lunch debt wiped out by community donations

School Breakfast 2 (copy)

Students at Mauston's Grayside Elementary eat breakfast in the classroom. Mauston offers a universal free breakfast, and the district recently had all of its lunch debt cleared by donations.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times

Families in Mauston School District received an early present this holiday season after donations from the community helped to pay off all lunch debt in the district.

Mauston School District Superintendent Joel Heesch said more than $3,800 of donations have come into the district to help pay off the debt.

“When 2020 begins, all of our families will be at $0 or positive,” Heesch said. “There will be no more negative accounts.”

The Mauston School District is comprised of seven schools, including Grayside Elementary, Lyndon Station Elementary, Mauston Montessori Charter School, West Side Elementary, Olson Middle School, Mauston High School, and the iLead Charter School. More than 55 percent of the students in the district are on free or reduced lunch plans.

Heesch said Diane Winker, a recently retired elementary teacher, came in for an exit interview and asked if “there was a way to give a Christmas present to all of our families in need” with negative balances on their lunch accounts.

“I told her we would do everything we can to possibly meet it,” Heesch said. “One phone call, one email was all it took… It’s unbelievable. Somebody will stop in with a $100 dollar check, and they’re still coming in.”

Donations so far include $3,274.05 from anonymous contributors, $105 from Faith Circle at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, $100 from Tim and Sheri Benson, $100 from WRJC and Murphy’s Law Media Group, $200 from Kathy Thome, $104 from the Mauston Community Sharing Supper, and $36 from Grace Circle at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston.

“This community, and the people of this community, I never cease to be amazed,” Heesch said. “They continue to give and give and give. What a great time of year, what a wonderful Christmas present for our families in need.”

020719-star-news-superintendent (copy)

Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch 

 JAKE EKDAHL/Star-Times

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

