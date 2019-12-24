'No more negative accounts': Mauston lunch debt wiped out by community donations

Families in Mauston School District received an early present this holiday season after donations from the community helped to pay off all lunch debt in the district.

Mauston School District Superintendent Joel Heesch said more than $3,800 of donations have come into the district to help pay off the debt.

“When 2020 begins, all of our families will be at $0 or positive,” Heesch said. “There will be no more negative accounts.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mauston School District is comprised of seven schools, including Grayside Elementary, Lyndon Station Elementary, Mauston Montessori Charter School, West Side Elementary, Olson Middle School, Mauston High School, and the iLead Charter School. More than 55 percent of the students in the district are on free or reduced lunch plans.

Heesch said Diane Winker, a recently retired elementary teacher, came in for an exit interview and asked if “there was a way to give a Christmas present to all of our families in need” with negative balances on their lunch accounts.

“I told her we would do everything we can to possibly meet it,” Heesch said. “One phone call, one email was all it took… It’s unbelievable. Somebody will stop in with a $100 dollar check, and they’re still coming in.”