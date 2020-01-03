No one injured after air fryer starts kitchen fire in Beaver Dam

A small fire was contained to the kitchen area after an air fryer started on fire on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. at 130 James Street.

According to the press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, after arriving the fire department found smoke coming from the lower story of the house. All occupants were out of the house at the time of arrival except for the homeowner’s cats, that were rescued by the fire fighters.

Beaver Dam Fire Department deputy Chief Matt Christian said in the press release that the two story-single family home, owned by Brittany Kachterberg, had smoke damage throughout the house. However the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area with minimal damage. The fire was under control minutes after arriving on the scene. Fire crews returned to the fire station at 9:21 P.M.

“The ignition source was the air fryer, undetermined why the device ignited,” Christian said, in the press release. “The air fryer was not cooking food at the time the fire was reported. It was used to prepare food prior to the incident.”

There were no injuries reported and no loss estimates at this time, according to the press release.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

